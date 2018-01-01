JUST IN
Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531365 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE360M01015
BSE 13:15 | 25 Aug Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.09
CLOSE 2.19
VOLUME 6720
52-Week high 2.10
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.09
Sell Qty 35039.00

About Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd.

Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.36
Announcement

Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2017 Mar 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.08 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.08 -
Total Expenses 3.03 0.09 3266.67
Operating Profit -3.03 -0.01 -30200
Net Profit -3.03 -0.01 -30200
Equity Capital 6.1 6.1 -
Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Brushman (India) 1.15 -4.96 1.70
MCS 3.14 -4.85 1.64
Scope Indus. 1.52 0.00 1.64
Naisargik Agri. 2.10 -4.11 1.28
SC Agrotech 1.73 0.58 1.04
Smilax Indust. 0.71 0.00 0.87
Pratik Panels 2.20 -4.35 0.86
Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 91.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.22
Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -46.97% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.09
2.10
Week Low/High 0.00
2.10
Month Low/High 0.00
2.10
YEAR Low/High 0.00
2.10
All TIME Low/High 0.50
185.00

