Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531365
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE360M01015
|BSE 13:15 | 25 Aug
|Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.09
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.19
|VOLUME
|6720
|52-Week high
|2.10
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.09
|Sell Qty
|35039.00
About Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd.
Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.76
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.36
Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2017
|Mar 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.08
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Expenses
|3.03
|0.09
|3266.67
|Operating Profit
|-3.03
|-0.01
|-30200
|Net Profit
|-3.03
|-0.01
|-30200
|Equity Capital
|6.1
|6.1
|-
Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Brushman (India)
|1.15
|-4.96
|1.70
|MCS
|3.14
|-4.85
|1.64
|Scope Indus.
|1.52
|0.00
|1.64
|Naisargik Agri.
|2.10
|-4.11
|1.28
|SC Agrotech
|1.73
|0.58
|1.04
|Smilax Indust.
|0.71
|0.00
|0.87
|Pratik Panels
|2.20
|-4.35
|0.86
Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-46.97%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Naisargik Agritech (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.09
|
|2.10
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.10
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.10
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.10
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|185.00
