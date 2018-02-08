Nakoda Ltd.
|BSE: 521030
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: NAKODA
|ISIN Code: INE559B01023
|BSE 15:24 | 12 Mar
|0.38
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.38
|
HIGH
0.39
|
LOW
0.37
|NSE LIVE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|0.35
|
-0.05
(-12.50%)
|
OPEN
0.40
|
HIGH
0.40
|
LOW
0.35
About Nakoda Ltd.
Incorporated in Aug.'84, Nakoda Textile Industries (NTIL) was promoted by Gumanmal P Shah and Babulal G Jain. The promoters also have interests in Trupti Twisters, G P Shah Investment and B G Jain Investment. NTIL is managed by chairman G P Shah and managing director B G Jain. In Jul.'92, the company came out with a Rs 6.6-cr public issue of 11 lac 14% FCDs of Rs 60 to part-finance the setting ...> More
Nakoda Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|6.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Jun 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-15.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.02
Nakoda Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.13
|10.8
|-98.8
|Other Income
|0.24
|-
|Total Income
|0.13
|11.05
|-98.82
|Total Expenses
|0.27
|9.27
|-97.09
|Operating Profit
|-0.14
|1.78
|-107.87
|Net Profit
|-20.25
|-18.34
|-10.41
|Equity Capital
|150
|150
|-
Nakoda Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Suprem.Tex Mart
|1.71
|-8.56
|11.67
|Ritesh Prop
|10.00
|0.00
|11.59
|Runeecha Textile
|4.88
|4.95
|11.50
|Nakoda
|0.38
|0.00
|11.40
|Kapil Cotex
|109.00
|-4.39
|11.34
|Addi Inds.
|10.50
|0.00
|11.34
|Pradip Overseas
|2.28
|-0.87
|11.04
Nakoda Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nakoda Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.56%
|-12.50%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.52%
|-12.50%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.32%
|-12.50%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|18.75%
|40.00%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-9.52%
|-12.50%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-76.83%
|-75.86%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Nakoda Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.37
|
|0.39
|Week Low/High
|0.37
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.37
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.28
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.15
|
|23.00
