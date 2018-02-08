JUST IN
Nakoda Ltd.

BSE: 521030 Sector: Industrials
NSE: NAKODA ISIN Code: INE559B01023
BSE 15:24 | 12 Mar 0.38 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.38

 HIGH

0.39

 LOW

0.37
NSE LIVE 15:15 | 12 Mar 0.35 -0.05
(-12.50%)
OPEN

0.40

 HIGH

0.40

 LOW

0.35
About Nakoda Ltd.

Nakoda Ltd

Incorporated in Aug.'84, Nakoda Textile Industries (NTIL) was promoted by Gumanmal P Shah and Babulal G Jain. The promoters also have interests in Trupti Twisters, G P Shah Investment and B G Jain Investment. NTIL is managed by chairman G P Shah and managing director B G Jain. In Jul.'92, the company came out with a Rs 6.6-cr public issue of 11 lac 14% FCDs of Rs 60 to part-finance the setting ...> More

Nakoda Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jun 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -15.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Nakoda Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.13 10.8 -98.8
Other Income 0.24 -
Total Income 0.13 11.05 -98.82
Total Expenses 0.27 9.27 -97.09
Operating Profit -0.14 1.78 -107.87
Net Profit -20.25 -18.34 -10.41
Equity Capital 150 150 -
Nakoda Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Suprem.Tex Mart 1.71 -8.56 11.67
Ritesh Prop 10.00 0.00 11.59
Runeecha Textile 4.88 4.95 11.50
Nakoda 0.38 0.00 11.40
Kapil Cotex 109.00 -4.39 11.34
Addi Inds. 10.50 0.00 11.34
Pradip Overseas 2.28 -0.87 11.04
Nakoda Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.62
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.87
Nakoda Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.56% -12.50% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.52% -12.50% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.32% -12.50% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 18.75% 40.00% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -9.52% -12.50% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -76.83% -75.86% 17.24% 19.02%

Nakoda Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.37
0.39
Week Low/High 0.37
0.00
Month Low/High 0.37
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.28
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.15
23.00

