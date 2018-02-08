Nakoda Ltd

Incorporated in Aug.'84, Nakoda Textile Industries (NTIL) was promoted by Gumanmal P Shah and Babulal G Jain. The promoters also have interests in Trupti Twisters, G P Shah Investment and B G Jain Investment. NTIL is managed by chairman G P Shah and managing director B G Jain. In Jul.'92, the company came out with a Rs 6.6-cr public issue of 11 lac 14% FCDs of Rs 60 to part-finance the setting ...> More