Nalin Lease Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531212
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE606C01012
BSE
11:48 | 12 Mar
21.95
-1.15
(-4.98%)
OPEN
22.30
HIGH
22.95
LOW
21.95
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Nalin Lease Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Nalin Lease Finance Ltd.
Nalin Lease Finance Ltd
Nalin Lease Finance Ltd is a non-banking finance company. The company is engaged in investments, leasing and hire purchase activities. They provide finance for vehicles in India. They principally offer finance for two wheelers and auto vehicles. The company is headquartered in Himatnagar, Gujarat.
Nalin Lease Finance Ltd was incorporated on October 11, 1990 as a private limited company with the...> More
Nalin Lease Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nalin Lease Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.01
|0.42
|140.48
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Total Income
|1.02
|0.44
|131.82
|Total Expenses
|0.25
|0.22
|13.64
|Operating Profit
|0.77
|0.21
|266.67
|Net Profit
|0.53
|0.13
|307.69
|Equity Capital
|3.26
|3.26
| -
Nalin Lease Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Nalin Lease Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nalin Lease Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.39%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.67%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-15.58%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nalin Lease Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.95
|
|22.95
|Week Low/High
|20.95
|
|24.00
|Month Low/High
|20.95
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.80
|
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.30
|
|56.00
