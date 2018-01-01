JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Nalin Lease Finance Ltd

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531212 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE606C01012
BSE 11:48 | 12 Mar 21.95 -1.15
(-4.98%)
OPEN

22.30

 HIGH

22.95

 LOW

21.95
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nalin Lease Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 22.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.10
VOLUME 37619
52-Week high 31.85
52-Week low 9.80
P/E 4.79
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 21.95
Sell Qty 2382.00
OPEN 22.30
CLOSE 23.10
VOLUME 37619
52-Week high 31.85
52-Week low 9.80
P/E 4.79
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 21.95
Sell Qty 2382.00

About Nalin Lease Finance Ltd.

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd is a non-banking finance company. The company is engaged in investments, leasing and hire purchase activities. They provide finance for vehicles in India. They principally offer finance for two wheelers and auto vehicles. The company is headquartered in Himatnagar, Gujarat. Nalin Lease Finance Ltd was incorporated on October 11, 1990 as a private limited company with the...> More

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.79
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 34.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.01 0.42 140.48
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 1.02 0.44 131.82
Total Expenses 0.25 0.22 13.64
Operating Profit 0.77 0.21 266.67
Net Profit 0.53 0.13 307.69
Equity Capital 3.26 3.26 -
> More on Nalin Lease Finance Ltd Financials Results

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
DJS Stock 0.97 -4.90 7.32
Mega Fin (India) 8.87 -1.99 7.26
Shree Rang Mark 10.94 4.99 7.22
Nalin Lease Fin. 21.95 -4.98 7.16
Golech.Glob.Fin. 13.00 -0.76 7.15
Hasti Finance 6.58 -1.94 7.13
Gogia Capital 22.60 -4.84 7.12
> More on Nalin Lease Finance Ltd Peer Group

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.19
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 63.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.63
> More on Nalin Lease Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.39% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.67% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -15.58% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.95
22.95
Week Low/High 20.95
24.00
Month Low/High 20.95
26.00
YEAR Low/High 9.80
32.00
All TIME Low/High 2.30
56.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Nalin Lease Finance: