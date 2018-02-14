You are here » Home
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 532256
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: NSIL
|ISIN Code: INE023A01030
|
BSE
15:29 | 12 Mar
|
1095.00
|
23.00
(2.15%)
|
OPEN
1095.00
|
HIGH
1095.00
|
LOW
1085.00
|
NSE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
1090.00
|
15.45
(1.44%)
|
OPEN
1085.50
|
HIGH
1100.00
|
LOW
1085.00
About Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd.
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd
Jindal Strips promoted by O P Jindal and Associates (incorporated in Nov.'70 and became public in 1975) which started with a single plant at Hisar, has now become a multi-plant, multi-location company. It manufactures stainless steel strips at Hisar, wide strip hot and cold-rolled coils from imported slabs at Vasind, and sponge iron at Raigarh.
JSL is one of the few companies in the iron and s...
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.4
|6.5
|-78.46
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|1.4
|6.5
|-78.46
|Total Expenses
|0.33
|0.28
|17.86
|Operating Profit
|1.07
|6.22
|-82.8
|Net Profit
|0.79
|5.81
|-86.4
|Equity Capital
|5.14
|5.14
| -
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd - Peer Group
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.65%
|-3.88%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.41%
|-5.92%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.65%
|-22.23%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-15.53%
|-12.82%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|30.38%
|29.00%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|47.97%
|53.52%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1085.00
|
|1095.00
|Week Low/High
|1072.00
|
|1145.00
|Month Low/High
|1072.00
|
|1331.00
|YEAR Low/High
|809.00
|
|1514.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.50
|
|2527.00
