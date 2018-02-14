JUST IN
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd.

BSE: 532256 Sector: Financials
NSE: NSIL ISIN Code: INE023A01030
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 1095.00 23.00
(2.15%)
OPEN

1095.00

 HIGH

1095.00

 LOW

1085.00
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 1090.00 15.45
(1.44%)
OPEN

1085.50

 HIGH

1100.00

 LOW

1085.00
About Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd.

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd

Jindal Strips promoted by O P Jindal and Associates (incorporated in Nov.'70 and became public in 1975) which started with a single plant at Hisar, has now become a multi-plant, multi-location company. It manufactures stainless steel strips at Hisar, wide strip hot and cold-rolled coils from imported slabs at Vasind, and sponge iron at Raigarh. JSL is one of the few companies in the iron and s...> More

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   563
EPS - TTM () [*S] 32.50
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 33.69
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 760.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.4 6.5 -78.46
Other Income -
Total Income 1.4 6.5 -78.46
Total Expenses 0.33 0.28 17.86
Operating Profit 1.07 6.22 -82.8
Net Profit 0.79 5.81 -86.4
Equity Capital 5.14 5.14 -
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
PNB Gilts 35.40 -1.53 637.24
Florence Invest. 1838.00 -0.53 612.05
IL&FS Inv.Manag. 18.80 1.08 590.41
Nalwa Sons Invst 1095.00 2.15 562.83
Maa Jagdambe 70.45 -4.99 552.68
Crest Ventures 203.50 0.69 530.12
Goldline Intl. 10.08 0.00 525.17
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.61
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 4.34
Insurance 0.55
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 10.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.02
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.65% -3.88% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.41% -5.92% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.65% -22.23% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -15.53% -12.82% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 30.38% 29.00% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 47.97% 53.52% 17.24% 19.01%

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1085.00
1095.00
Week Low/High 1072.00
1145.00
Month Low/High 1072.00
1331.00
YEAR Low/High 809.00
1514.00
All TIME Low/High 9.50
2527.00

