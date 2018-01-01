You are here » Home
» Company
» Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd.
|BSE: 519455
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE540C01020
|
BSE
15:23 | 12 Mar
|
21.55
|
1.00
(4.87%)
|
OPEN
21.55
|
HIGH
21.55
|
LOW
21.55
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|21.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.55
|VOLUME
|498
|52-Week high
|28.20
|52-Week low
|12.50
|P/E
|8.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|21.55
|Buy Qty
|502.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|8.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|21.55
|CLOSE
|20.55
|VOLUME
|498
|52-Week high
|28.20
|52-Week low
|12.50
|P/E
|8.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|21.55
|Buy Qty
|502.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|8.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.40
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd.
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd
Starchik Specialities Limited was incorporated on May 5, 1992 under the Companies Act, 1956 in the name of Singh Foods Limited with the object of carrying on the business of manufacture of Dressed/Frozen chicken and also Animal Feed. The name of the company was changed to Starchik Specialities Limited on December 29, 1992.
The company also undertook export of hatching eggs to the Sultanate of ...> More
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.84
|3.44
|69.77
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|5.84
|3.44
|69.77
|Total Expenses
|5.59
|3.37
|65.88
|Operating Profit
|0.24
|0.07
|242.86
|Net Profit
|0.15
|0.04
|275
|Equity Capital
|2.97
|2.97
| -
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd - Peer Group
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|23.50%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-23.58%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.55
|
|21.55
|Week Low/High
|20.55
|
|21.55
|Month Low/High
|16.65
|
|21.55
|YEAR Low/High
|12.50
|
|28.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|50.00
Quick Links for Narbada Gems & Jewellery: