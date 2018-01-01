JUST IN
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd.

BSE: 519455 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE540C01020
BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar 21.55 1.00
(4.87%)
OPEN

21.55

 HIGH

21.55

 LOW

21.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd.

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd

Starchik Specialities Limited was incorporated on May 5, 1992 under the Companies Act, 1956 in the name of Singh Foods Limited with the object of carrying on the business of manufacture of Dressed/Frozen chicken and also Animal Feed. The name of the company was changed to Starchik Specialities Limited on December 29, 1992. The company also undertook export of hatching eggs to the Sultanate of ...> More

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.42
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.90
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.84 3.44 69.77
Other Income -
Total Income 5.84 3.44 69.77
Total Expenses 5.59 3.37 65.88
Operating Profit 0.24 0.07 242.86
Net Profit 0.15 0.04 275
Equity Capital 2.97 2.97 -
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shrenuj & Co. 0.58 -4.92 11.19
Kenvi Jewels 19.90 -0.25 9.35
Sover. Diamonds 11.41 -4.12 6.61
Narbada Gems 21.55 4.87 6.40
Shree Gan.Jew. 0.82 -4.65 5.90
Deep Diamond 14.40 4.73 4.61
Alka Diamond Ind 9.30 0.00 4.52
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.32
Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 23.50% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -23.58% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Narbada Gems & Jewellery Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.55
21.55
Week Low/High 20.55
21.55
Month Low/High 16.65
21.55
YEAR Low/High 12.50
28.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
50.00

