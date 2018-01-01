JUST IN
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 513611 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE077H01015
BSE LIVE 11:00 | 11 Apr Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.89
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.85
VOLUME 1002
52-Week high 0.89
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.82
Buy Qty 498.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd.

Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd

Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd, formerly known as Pithampur Steels Limited, is engaged in manufacturing, trading, and marketing steel products in India. The company was incorporated on September 18, 1985 as a private limited company in the name of Pithampur Steels Pvt.Ltd. Subsequently it was converted into a public limited company. The company is based in Mumbai, India.

Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2015 Sep 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 3.96 3.96 -
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Abhishek Infra. 2.89 -4.93 0.94
Global Land 1.70 0.00 0.86
Trinethra Infra 0.21 5.00 0.76
Nardhana Infra. 0.82 -3.53 0.32
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 59.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.53
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.30%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.27%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.57%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.95%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.80%
3 Year -57.73% NA 17.24% 19.07%

Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.82
0.89
Week Low/High 0.00
0.89
Month Low/High 0.00
0.89
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.89
All TIME Low/High 0.62
50.00

