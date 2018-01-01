You are here » Home
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 513611
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE077H01015
|
BSE
LIVE
11:00 | 11 Apr
|
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.89
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.85
|VOLUME
|1002
|52-Week high
|0.89
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.82
|Buy Qty
|498.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd.
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd, formerly known as Pithampur Steels Limited, is engaged in manufacturing, trading, and marketing steel products in India. The company was incorporated on September 18, 1985 as a private limited company in the name of Pithampur Steels Pvt.Ltd. Subsequently it was converted into a public limited company. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.27%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.57%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.95%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.80%
|3 Year
|-57.73%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.07%
Nardhana Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.82
|
|0.89
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.89
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.89
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.89
|All TIME Low/High
|0.62
|
|50.00
Quick Links for Nardhana Infrastructure: