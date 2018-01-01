JUST IN
Narendra Properties Ltd.

BSE: 531416 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE603F01012
BSE 13:45 | 12 Feb 10.45 -0.55
(-5.00%)
OPEN

10.45

 HIGH

10.45

 LOW

10.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Narendra Properties Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.00
VOLUME 70
52-Week high 15.79
52-Week low 7.13
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Narendra Properties Ltd.

Narendra Properties Ltd

Narendra Properties Limited is an India-based building construction company. The Company is engaged in the construction of residential and commercial buildings. It purchases and develops large tracts of land into residential houses, complexes and flats. It also undertakes construction of commercial complexes on a selective basis. The Company operates in the localities of Chennai and its suburbs. T...> More

Narendra Properties Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Narendra Properties Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.14 0.2 -30
Total Income 0.14 0.2 -30
Total Expenses 0.26 0.24 8.33
Operating Profit -0.13 -0.04 -225
Net Profit -0.33 -0.13 -153.85
Equity Capital 7.11 7.11 -
Narendra Properties Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Conart Engineers 44.25 5.61 13.28
Ishaan Infrastru 19.70 0.51 12.75
Rainbow Foundat. 14.45 -1.10 7.96
Narendra Prop. 10.45 -5.00 7.43
Sea Gold Infra. 12.50 92.31 6.81
Marg Proj.& Inf. 11.70 0.00 6.38
B Nanji Enterps. 10.45 -4.91 5.76
Narendra Properties Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.03
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.50
Narendra Properties Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 10.58% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 18.35% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 26.67% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Narendra Properties Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.45
10.45
Week Low/High 0.00
10.45
Month Low/High 10.45
10.00
YEAR Low/High 7.13
16.00
All TIME Low/High 1.93
98.00

