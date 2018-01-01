You are here » Home
» Company
» Narendra Properties Ltd
Narendra Properties Ltd.
|BSE: 531416
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE603F01012
|
BSE
13:45 | 12 Feb
|
10.45
|
-0.55
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
10.45
|
HIGH
10.45
|
LOW
10.45
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Narendra Properties Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.00
|VOLUME
|70
|52-Week high
|15.79
|52-Week low
|7.13
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|10.45
|CLOSE
|11.00
|VOLUME
|70
|52-Week high
|15.79
|52-Week low
|7.13
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7.43
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Narendra Properties Ltd.
Narendra Properties Ltd
Narendra Properties Limited is an India-based building construction company. The Company is engaged in the construction of residential and commercial buildings. It purchases and develops large tracts of land into residential houses, complexes and flats. It also undertakes construction of commercial complexes on a selective basis. The Company operates in the localities of Chennai and its suburbs. T...> More
Narendra Properties Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Narendra Properties Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Narendra Properties Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.2
|-30
|Total Income
|0.14
|0.2
|-30
|Total Expenses
|0.26
|0.24
|8.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.13
|-0.04
|-225
|Net Profit
|-0.33
|-0.13
|-153.85
|Equity Capital
|7.11
|7.11
| -
Narendra Properties Ltd - Peer Group
Narendra Properties Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Narendra Properties Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|10.58%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|18.35%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|26.67%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Narendra Properties Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.45
|
|10.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.45
|Month Low/High
|10.45
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.13
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.93
|
|98.00
Quick Links for Narendra Properties: