Narmada Gelatines Ltd.

BSE: 526739 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SHAWGELTIN ISIN Code: INE869A01010
About Narmada Gelatines Ltd.

Narmada Gelatines Ltd

Narmada Gelatines Ltd., formerly known as Shaw Wallace Gelatines was incorporated on 13 Jan.'61 as Leiner-Knit Gelatin Company. In 1978, the original promoters P Leiner & Sons fully divested in favour of Shah Wallace & Company and the name was changed to the Shaw Wallance Gelatines. The company manufactures gelatine, ossein, dicalcium phosphate and bone meal. Gelatine is basically a protein der...

Narmada Gelatines Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   95
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.05
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.56
Book Value / Share () [*S] 198.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Narmada Gelatines Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 30.22 28.47 6.15
Other Income 1.7 1.45 17.24
Total Income 31.92 29.92 6.68
Total Expenses 28.37 27.89 1.72
Operating Profit 3.55 2.03 74.88
Net Profit 3.06 1.77 72.88
Equity Capital 6.05 6.05 -
Narmada Gelatines Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kavit Industries 18.00 4.05 111.47
Tyche Inds. 103.70 2.12 106.29
Kanchi Karpooram 236.85 0.06 98.06
Narmada Gelatine 156.85 0.54 94.89
Nikhil Adhesives 243.55 -6.76 94.74
Cochin Minerals 118.30 -2.43 92.63
Bombay Oxygen 5680.50 5.00 85.21
Narmada Gelatines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.48
Narmada Gelatines Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.40% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.17% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -0.35% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -2.33% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 16.49% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -16.03% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Narmada Gelatines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 152.60
159.90
Week Low/High 150.00
163.00
Month Low/High 150.00
175.00
YEAR Low/High 121.00
197.00
All TIME Low/High 5.63
246.00

