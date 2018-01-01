Narmada Gelatines Ltd.
|BSE: 526739
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SHAWGELTIN
|ISIN Code: INE869A01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|156.85
|
0.85
(0.54%)
|
OPEN
159.90
|
HIGH
159.90
|
LOW
152.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Narmada Gelatines Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|159.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|156.00
|VOLUME
|1079
|52-Week high
|196.90
|52-Week low
|121.00
|P/E
|11.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|95
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Narmada Gelatines Ltd.
Narmada Gelatines Ltd., formerly known as Shaw Wallace Gelatines was incorporated on 13 Jan.'61 as Leiner-Knit Gelatin Company. In 1978, the original promoters P Leiner & Sons fully divested in favour of Shah Wallace & Company and the name was changed to the Shaw Wallance Gelatines. The company manufactures gelatine, ossein, dicalcium phosphate and bone meal. Gelatine is basically a protein der...> More
Narmada Gelatines Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|95
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|14.20
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.05
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|40.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.56
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|198.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.79
Narmada Gelatines Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|30.22
|28.47
|6.15
|Other Income
|1.7
|1.45
|17.24
|Total Income
|31.92
|29.92
|6.68
|Total Expenses
|28.37
|27.89
|1.72
|Operating Profit
|3.55
|2.03
|74.88
|Net Profit
|3.06
|1.77
|72.88
|Equity Capital
|6.05
|6.05
|-
Narmada Gelatines Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kavit Industries
|18.00
|4.05
|111.47
|Tyche Inds.
|103.70
|2.12
|106.29
|Kanchi Karpooram
|236.85
|0.06
|98.06
|Narmada Gelatine
|156.85
|0.54
|94.89
|Nikhil Adhesives
|243.55
|-6.76
|94.74
|Cochin Minerals
|118.30
|-2.43
|92.63
|Bombay Oxygen
|5680.50
|5.00
|85.21
Narmada Gelatines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Narmada Gelatines Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.40%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.17%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-0.35%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-2.33%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|16.49%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-16.03%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Narmada Gelatines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|152.60
|
|159.90
|Week Low/High
|150.00
|
|163.00
|Month Low/High
|150.00
|
|175.00
|YEAR Low/High
|121.00
|
|197.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.63
|
|246.00
