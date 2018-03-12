JUST IN
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd.

BSE: 502407 Sector: Industrials
NSE: NATHPULP ISIN Code: INE776A01025
BSE LIVE 14:14 | 12 Mar 40.30 -2.70
(-6.28%)
OPEN

43.45

 HIGH

43.45

 LOW

40.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd.

Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd

Nath Pulp & Paper Mills (NPPM), promoted by N Kagliwal and associates, is the flagship of the Nath group. The group has interests in paper, agro research, hybrid seeds, chemicals, plantations and pharmaceuticals. The other major group company is Nath Seeds. NPPM was incorporated in Apr.'75 for the manufacture of various types of craft paper. The plant is located at Paithan, near Aurangabad. N Kagl...> More

Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   36
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.57
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.81
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -15.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 32.69 24.47 33.59
Other Income 2.71 0.21 1190.48
Total Income 35.4 24.68 43.44
Total Expenses 31.51 24.27 29.83
Operating Profit 3.89 0.41 848.78
Net Profit 2.77 0.21 1219.05
Equity Capital 9 9 -
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Malu Paper 33.45 1.98 57.07
Sh. Krishna Pap. 34.40 -2.82 46.51
Magnum Ventures 11.80 -2.96 44.37
Nath Pulp & Pap 40.30 -6.28 36.27
Sh. Karthik Pap. 15.55 -2.81 29.73
Rainbow Papers 2.59 -4.78 27.51
Mohit Paper 14.03 4.94 19.64
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.71
Banks/FIs 23.51
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 7.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.27
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.95% NA 0.07% -0.94%
1 Month -16.91% NA -1.55% -0.90%
3 Month -15.42% NA 1.63% 0.92%
6 Month NA NA 5.01% 4.28%
1 Year 33.44% NA 16.66% 16.06%
3 Year 1.64% NA 16.72% 18.31%

Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 40.30
43.45
Week Low/High 40.05
44.00
Month Low/High 39.60
50.00
YEAR Low/High 27.00
55.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
225.00

