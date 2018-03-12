You are here » Home
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 502407
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: NATHPULP
|ISIN Code: INE776A01025
|
BSE
LIVE
14:14 | 12 Mar
|
40.30
|
-2.70
(-6.28%)
|
OPEN
43.45
|
HIGH
43.45
|
LOW
40.30
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd.
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills (NPPM), promoted by N Kagliwal and associates, is the flagship of the Nath group. The group has interests in paper, agro research, hybrid seeds, chemicals, plantations and pharmaceuticals. The other major group company is Nath Seeds. NPPM was incorporated in Apr.'75 for the manufacture of various types of craft paper. The plant is located at Paithan, near Aurangabad.
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|32.69
|24.47
|33.59
|Other Income
|2.71
|0.21
|1190.48
|Total Income
|35.4
|24.68
|43.44
|Total Expenses
|31.51
|24.27
|29.83
|Operating Profit
|3.89
|0.41
|848.78
|Net Profit
|2.77
|0.21
|1219.05
|Equity Capital
|9
|9
| -
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.95%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-16.91%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-15.42%
|NA
|1.63%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.01%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|33.44%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|1.64%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.31%
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|40.30
|
|43.45
|Week Low/High
|40.05
|
|44.00
|Month Low/High
|39.60
|
|50.00
|YEAR Low/High
|27.00
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|225.00
