National Fittings Ltd.
|BSE: 531289
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE643C01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|199.30
|
-3.50
(-1.73%)
|
OPEN
202.80
|
HIGH
209.65
|
LOW
197.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|National Fittings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About National Fittings Ltd.
Interfit Techno Products was incorporated as a public limited company on 21 Apr.'93 to set up a plant at Kaniyur, Tamilnadu. Phase-I of the project commenced production in Jan.'95 to manufacture stainless steel pipe fittings with an installed capacity of 2.4 lac pieces. While implementing phase I, the company, sensing export market for stainless steel ball valves, expanded the manufacturing facili...> More
National Fittings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|166
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.15
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.64
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.97
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|35.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.67
National Fittings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.41
|18.18
|-15.24
|Other Income
|0.34
|1.2
|-71.67
|Total Income
|15.74
|19.37
|-18.74
|Total Expenses
|11.65
|14.12
|-17.49
|Operating Profit
|4.09
|5.25
|-22.1
|Net Profit
|2.39
|2.81
|-14.95
|Equity Capital
|8.32
|8.32
|-
National Fittings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|PTC Inds.
|581.90
|-0.25
|304.92
|Inv.& Prec.Cast.
|425.05
|-0.91
|212.52
|Pradeep Metals
|100.05
|0.55
|172.79
|National Fitting
|199.30
|-1.73
|165.82
|Metalyst Forg.
|32.00
|4.92
|139.36
|Simm. Marshall
|111.80
|-1.71
|125.22
|KIC Metaliks
|164.85
|-1.99
|117.04
National Fittings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.96%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.73%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.01%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-15.62%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-21.92%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|165.73%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
National Fittings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|197.00
|
|209.65
|Week Low/High
|197.00
|
|213.00
|Month Low/High
|197.00
|
|223.00
|YEAR Low/High
|194.90
|
|285.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|285.00
