JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » National Fittings Ltd

National Fittings Ltd.

BSE: 531289 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE643C01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 199.30 -3.50
(-1.73%)
OPEN

202.80

 HIGH

209.65

 LOW

197.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan National Fittings Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 202.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 202.80
VOLUME 6570
52-Week high 285.00
52-Week low 194.90
P/E 19.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 166
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 199.30
Sell Qty 20.00
OPEN 202.80
CLOSE 202.80
VOLUME 6570
52-Week high 285.00
52-Week low 194.90
P/E 19.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 166
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 199.30
Sell Qty 20.00

About National Fittings Ltd.

National Fittings Ltd

Interfit Techno Products was incorporated as a public limited company on 21 Apr.'93 to set up a plant at Kaniyur, Tamilnadu. Phase-I of the project commenced production in Jan.'95 to manufacture stainless steel pipe fittings with an installed capacity of 2.4 lac pieces. While implementing phase I, the company, sensing export market for stainless steel ball valves, expanded the manufacturing facili...> More

National Fittings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   166
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.15
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.64
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.97
Book Value / Share () [*S] 35.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

National Fittings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.41 18.18 -15.24
Other Income 0.34 1.2 -71.67
Total Income 15.74 19.37 -18.74
Total Expenses 11.65 14.12 -17.49
Operating Profit 4.09 5.25 -22.1
Net Profit 2.39 2.81 -14.95
Equity Capital 8.32 8.32 -
> More on National Fittings Ltd Financials Results

National Fittings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
PTC Inds. 581.90 -0.25 304.92
Inv.& Prec.Cast. 425.05 -0.91 212.52
Pradeep Metals 100.05 0.55 172.79
National Fitting 199.30 -1.73 165.82
Metalyst Forg. 32.00 4.92 139.36
Simm. Marshall 111.80 -1.71 125.22
KIC Metaliks 164.85 -1.99 117.04
> More on National Fittings Ltd Peer Group

National Fittings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.54
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 26.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.97
> More on National Fittings Ltd Share Holding Pattern

National Fittings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.96% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.73% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.01% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -15.62% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -21.92% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 165.73% NA 17.24% 19.01%

National Fittings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 197.00
209.65
Week Low/High 197.00
213.00
Month Low/High 197.00
223.00
YEAR Low/High 194.90
285.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
285.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for National Fittings: