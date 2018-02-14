You are here » Home
National Plastic Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 531287
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE896D01017
|
BSE
14:39 | 09 Mar
|
39.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
39.60
|
HIGH
39.90
|
LOW
39.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
National Plastic Technologies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|39.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|39.00
|VOLUME
|555
|52-Week high
|52.00
|52-Week low
|31.45
|P/E
|23.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|39.00
|Buy Qty
|107.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|448.00
|OPEN
|39.60
|CLOSE
|39.00
|VOLUME
|555
|52-Week high
|52.00
|52-Week low
|31.45
|P/E
|23.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|39.00
|Buy Qty
|107.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|448.00
About National Plastic Technologies Ltd.
National Plastic Technologies Ltd
National Plastic Technologies Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacture and supply of injection moulded plastic products, primarily components for automobiles, computer peripherals, and consumer durables in India and internationally. The company is based in Chennai. Their plants are located in Chennai and Pondicherry.
National Plastic Technologies Ltd was incorpor...
National Plastic Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
National Plastic Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
> More on National Plastic Technologies Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.84
|10.48
|-6.11
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.34
|14.71
|Total Income
|10.23
|10.82
|-5.45
|Total Expenses
|9.82
|10.68
|-8.05
|Operating Profit
|0.41
|0.14
|192.86
|Net Profit
|-0.34
|-0.79
|56.96
|Equity Capital
|6.08
|6.08
| -
National Plastic Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
National Plastic Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
National Plastic Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.30%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-10.34%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|4.84%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-7.80%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|87.95%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
National Plastic Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|39.00
|
|39.90
|Week Low/High
|38.00
|
|40.00
|Month Low/High
|37.00
|
|42.00
|YEAR Low/High
|31.45
|
|52.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|58.00
Quick Links for National Plastic Technologies: