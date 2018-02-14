JUST IN
National Plastic Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 531287 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE896D01017
BSE 14:39 | 09 Mar 39.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

39.60

 HIGH

39.90

 LOW

39.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan National Plastic Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
About National Plastic Technologies Ltd.

National Plastic Technologies Ltd

National Plastic Technologies Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacture and supply of injection moulded plastic products, primarily components for automobiles, computer peripherals, and consumer durables in India and internationally. The company is based in Chennai. Their plants are located in Chennai and Pondicherry. National Plastic Technologies Ltd was incorpor...> More

National Plastic Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.64
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

National Plastic Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.84 10.48 -6.11
Other Income 0.39 0.34 14.71
Total Income 10.23 10.82 -5.45
Total Expenses 9.82 10.68 -8.05
Operating Profit 0.41 0.14 192.86
Net Profit -0.34 -0.79 56.96
Equity Capital 6.08 6.08 -
National Plastic Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kunststoff Inds. 39.00 -2.50 26.87
Rungta Irrigatn. 28.35 -3.74 25.12
Captain Pipes 59.00 0.17 24.54
National Plastic 39.00 0.00 23.71
Tijaria Poly. 8.94 -4.99 21.13
MPL Plastics 16.20 -1.82 20.25
Union Qual. Pla. 39.25 -4.96 19.00
National Plastic Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.86
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.62
National Plastic Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.30% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -10.34% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 4.84% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -7.80% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 87.95% NA 17.24% 19.01%

National Plastic Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 39.00
39.90
Week Low/High 38.00
40.00
Month Low/High 37.00
42.00
YEAR Low/High 31.45
52.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
58.00

