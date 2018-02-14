JUST IN
National Standard (India) Ltd.

BSE: 504882 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE166R01015
BSE LIVE 09:44 | 23 Jan National Standard (India) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan National Standard (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 21.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.55
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 21.90
52-Week low 21.90
P/E 5.37
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 21.90
Buy Qty 57480.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About National Standard (India) Ltd.

National Standard (India) Ltd

Incorporated in 1962, National Standard Duncan manufactures bead-wire for tyres and other types of specialised wires. It was formed as a result of a collaboration between National Standard Company, US, and Indian Agency house of Duncan Brothers & Company, Calcutta. The wire division is constructing a wire plant at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The machinery division is establishing a full-fledged co...> More

National Standard (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   44
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.37
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 91.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

National Standard (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.03 28.1 -57.19
Other Income 3.02 10.61 -71.54
Total Income 15.05 38.71 -61.12
Total Expenses 10.75 15.53 -30.78
Operating Profit 4.29 23.18 -81.49
Net Profit 1.61 11.22 -85.65
Equity Capital 20 20 -
National Standard (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ratnabhumi Dev. 34.00 -0.15 46.58
VKJ Infradev. 1.95 4.84 46.41
Niraj Cement 30.50 6.64 45.32
National Standar 21.90 24.79 43.80
Valecha Eng. 19.00 -4.76 42.81
Alpine Housing 31.25 -4.87 40.59
Navkar Builders 20.20 -3.81 35.25
National Standard (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.94
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.00
National Standard (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.06% -0.84%
1 Month NA NA -1.55% -0.81%
3 Month NA NA 1.63% 1.02%
6 Month NA NA 5.00% 4.38%
1 Year NA NA 16.66% 16.17%
3 Year NA NA 16.72% 18.43%

National Standard (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.90
21.90
Week Low/High 0.00
21.90
Month Low/High 0.00
21.90
YEAR Low/High 21.90
22.00
All TIME Low/High 7.02
32.00

