National Standard (India) Ltd

Incorporated in 1962, National Standard Duncan manufactures bead-wire for tyres and other types of specialised wires. It was formed as a result of a collaboration between National Standard Company, US, and Indian Agency house of Duncan Brothers & Company, Calcutta. The wire division is constructing a wire plant at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The machinery division is establishing a full-fledged co...> More