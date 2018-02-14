You are here » Home
» Company
» National Standard (India) Ltd
National Standard (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 504882
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE166R01015
|
BSE
LIVE
09:44 | 23 Jan
|
National Standard (India) Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
National Standard (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|21.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.55
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|21.90
|52-Week low
|21.90
|P/E
|5.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|21.90
|Buy Qty
|57480.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|5.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|21.90
|CLOSE
|17.55
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|21.90
|52-Week low
|21.90
|P/E
|5.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|21.90
|Buy Qty
|57480.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|5.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43.80
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About National Standard (India) Ltd.
National Standard (India) Ltd
Incorporated in 1962, National Standard Duncan manufactures bead-wire for tyres and other types of specialised wires. It was formed as a result of a collaboration between National Standard Company, US, and Indian Agency house of Duncan Brothers & Company, Calcutta.
The wire division is constructing a wire plant at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The machinery division is establishing a full-fledged co...> More
National Standard (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
National Standard (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on National Standard (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.03
|28.1
|-57.19
|Other Income
|3.02
|10.61
|-71.54
|Total Income
|15.05
|38.71
|-61.12
|Total Expenses
|10.75
|15.53
|-30.78
|Operating Profit
|4.29
|23.18
|-81.49
|Net Profit
|1.61
|11.22
|-85.65
|Equity Capital
|20
|20
| -
National Standard (India) Ltd - Peer Group
National Standard (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
National Standard (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.63%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.00%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.66%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.72%
|18.43%
National Standard (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.90
|
|21.90
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|21.90
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|21.90
|YEAR Low/High
|21.90
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.02
|
|32.00
Quick Links for National Standard (India):