National Fertilizer Ltd.

BSE: 523630 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: NFL ISIN Code: INE870D01012
About National Fertilizer Ltd.

National Fertilizer Ltd

National Fertilizers Ltd(NFL) was promoted by the Government of India in 1974 to set up fuel oil-based urea plants at Panipat(Haryana) and Bhatinda(Punjab). Later, NFL took over Fertilizer Corporation of India's plant at Nangal(Punjab) and set up a natural gas-based urea plant at Vijaipur. After disinvestment,the government's stake has come down to 97.65%. NFL has the country's second largest c...> More

National Fertilizer Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,730
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.50
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

National Fertilizer Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2840.75 2517.45 12.84
Other Income 48.42 9.2 426.3
Total Income 2889.17 2526.65 14.35
Total Expenses 2728.12 2350 16.09
Operating Profit 161.05 176.65 -8.83
Net Profit 52.5 73.24 -28.32
Equity Capital 490.58 490.58 -
National Fertilizer Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
R C F 73.15 -2.79 4035.61
F A C T 60.05 4.98 3885.66
Deepak Fert. 322.00 3.07 2840.04
Natl.Fertilizer 55.65 -0.80 2730.08
Zuari Agro Chem. 487.50 -2.24 2050.43
Nagarjuna Fert. 16.25 0.00 971.91
S P I C 36.35 -0.14 802.28
National Fertilizer Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.71
Banks/FIs 17.03
FIIs 1.32
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.14
Indian Public 4.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.41
National Fertilizer Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.63% -8.35% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.00% -14.95% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.65% -13.90% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -17.80% -17.55% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -21.73% -22.83% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 77.23% 71.14% 17.24% 19.01%

National Fertilizer Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 55.05
57.50
Week Low/High 54.50
61.00
Month Low/High 54.50
69.00
YEAR Low/High 54.50
90.00
All TIME Low/High 2.75
149.00

