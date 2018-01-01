You are here » Home
» Company
» National Fertilizer Ltd
National Fertilizer Ltd.
|BSE: 523630
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: NFL
|ISIN Code: INE870D01012
|
BSE
15:54 | 12 Mar
|
55.65
|
-0.45
(-0.80%)
|
OPEN
57.50
|
HIGH
57.50
|
LOW
55.05
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
55.45
|
-0.35
(-0.63%)
|
OPEN
56.90
|
HIGH
57.00
|
LOW
54.90
|OPEN
|57.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|56.10
|VOLUME
|105210
|52-Week high
|89.50
|52-Week low
|54.50
|P/E
|11.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,730
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|55.65
|Sell Qty
|1015.00
|OPEN
|56.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|55.80
|VOLUME
|430509
|52-Week high
|89.45
|52-Week low
|54.55
|P/E
|11.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,730
|Buy Price
|55.40
|Buy Qty
|68.00
|Sell Price
|55.50
|Sell Qty
|10055.00
|OPEN
|57.50
|CLOSE
|56.10
|VOLUME
|105210
|52-Week high
|89.50
|52-Week low
|54.50
|P/E
|11.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,730
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|55.65
|Sell Qty
|1015.00
|OPEN
|56.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|55.80
|VOLUME
|430509
|52-Week high
|89.45
|52-Week low
|54.55
|P/E
|11.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2730.08
|Buy Price
|55.40
|Buy Qty
|68.00
|Sell Price
|55.50
|Sell Qty
|10055.00
About National Fertilizer Ltd.
National Fertilizer Ltd
National Fertilizers Ltd(NFL) was promoted by the Government of India in 1974 to set up fuel oil-based urea plants at Panipat(Haryana) and Bhatinda(Punjab). Later, NFL took over Fertilizer Corporation of India's plant at Nangal(Punjab) and set up a natural gas-based urea plant at Vijaipur. After disinvestment,the government's stake has come down to 97.65%.
NFL has the country's second largest c...> More
National Fertilizer Ltd - Key Fundamentals
National Fertilizer Ltd - Financial Results
> More on National Fertilizer Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2840.75
|2517.45
|12.84
|Other Income
|48.42
|9.2
|426.3
|Total Income
|2889.17
|2526.65
|14.35
|Total Expenses
|2728.12
|2350
|16.09
|Operating Profit
|161.05
|176.65
|-8.83
|Net Profit
|52.5
|73.24
|-28.32
|Equity Capital
|490.58
|490.58
| -
National Fertilizer Ltd - Peer Group
National Fertilizer Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
National Fertilizer Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.63%
|-8.35%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.00%
|-14.95%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.65%
|-13.90%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-17.80%
|-17.55%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-21.73%
|-22.83%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|77.23%
|71.14%
|17.24%
|19.01%
National Fertilizer Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|55.05
|
|57.50
|Week Low/High
|54.50
|
|61.00
|Month Low/High
|54.50
|
|69.00
|YEAR Low/High
|54.50
|
|90.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.75
|
|149.00
Quick Links for National Fertilizer: