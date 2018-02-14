You are here » Home
National General Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531651
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE654H01011
|
BSE
09:07 | 30 Oct
|
National General Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
National General Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|22.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|22.95
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|24.15
|52-Week low
|22.95
|P/E
|20.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|24.00
|Buy Qty
|400.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About National General Industries Ltd.
National General Industries Ltd
National General Industries commenced operations as a sole proprietorship concern in 1967 by Ashok Kumar Gupta, which was converted into a partnership firm in 1986. The firm was in the business of rolling constructional steels. A private limited company, National General Industries Pvt Ltd, was incorporated in Jan.'87 to take over the business of the joint stock company. Subsequently, it was conve...> More
National General Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
National General Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on National General Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.32
|3.97
|8.82
|Other Income
|-0.19
|0.07
|-371.43
|Total Income
|4.13
|4.04
|2.23
|Total Expenses
|4.01
|3.86
|3.89
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|0.18
|-33.33
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.05
|20
|Equity Capital
|4.67
|4.67
| -
National General Industries Ltd - Peer Group
National General Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
National General Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
National General Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.95
|
|22.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|22.95
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|22.95
|YEAR Low/High
|22.95
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|22.95
|
|51.00
Quick Links for National General Industries: