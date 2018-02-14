JUST IN
National General Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531651 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE654H01011
BSE 09:07 | 30 Oct National General Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan National General Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 22.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 22.95
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 24.15
52-Week low 22.95
P/E 20.49
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 24.00
Buy Qty 400.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About National General Industries Ltd.

National General Industries Ltd

National General Industries commenced operations as a sole proprietorship concern in 1967 by Ashok Kumar Gupta, which was converted into a partnership firm in 1986. The firm was in the business of rolling constructional steels. A private limited company, National General Industries Pvt Ltd, was incorporated in Jan.'87 to take over the business of the joint stock company. Subsequently, it was conve...> More

National General Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.49
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 44.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

National General Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.32 3.97 8.82
Other Income -0.19 0.07 -371.43
Total Income 4.13 4.04 2.23
Total Expenses 4.01 3.86 3.89
Operating Profit 0.12 0.18 -33.33
Net Profit -0.04 -0.05 20
Equity Capital 4.67 4.67 -
> More on National General Industries Ltd Financials Results

National General Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Surana Inds. 2.80 0.00 14.25
Mukesh Strips 37.55 -4.94 13.74
Pact Industries 2.76 -4.83 13.63
Natl. Gen. Inds. 22.95 0.00 12.69
Deepti Alloy 26.00 -3.17 10.01
Ahm. Steelcraft 22.80 0.00 9.33
Vardhman Inds. 10.90 -3.20 8.61
> More on National General Industries Ltd Peer Group

National General Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 82.80
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.93
> More on National General Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

National General Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

National General Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.95
22.95
Week Low/High 0.00
22.95
Month Low/High 0.00
22.95
YEAR Low/High 22.95
24.00
All TIME Low/High 22.95
51.00

