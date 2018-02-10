JUST IN
National Oxygen Ltd.

BSE: 507813 Sector: Industrials
NSE: NOL ISIN Code: INE296D01010
BSE LIVE 11:06 | 12 Mar 42.70 -3.30
(-7.17%)
OPEN

42.30

 HIGH

42.70

 LOW

42.30
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 17 Feb National Oxygen Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 42.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 46.00
VOLUME 4
52-Week high 52.30
52-Week low 32.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21
Buy Price 41.25
Buy Qty 55.00
Sell Price 42.70
Sell Qty 1.00
About National Oxygen Ltd.

National Oxygen Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1974 and converted into a public limited company in Sep.'75, National Oxygen (NOL) was promoted by G N Saraf. From 1975-80, the company was mainly trading in industrial/medical gases. In 1980, NOL installed and commissioned its first oxygen plant with a capacity of 63 cu mtr ph, at Mathur in the Pudukottai district of Tamilnadu. In 1981, it installed

National Oxygen Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -16.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

National Oxygen Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.57 8.09 30.66
Other Income 1.79 0.04 4375
Total Income 12.36 8.13 52.03
Total Expenses 9.42 7.43 26.78
Operating Profit 2.94 0.7 320
Net Profit 0.57 -1.8 131.67
Equity Capital 4.8 4.8 -
National Oxygen Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TCM 76.40 -4.98 25.98
Refex Industries 16.00 -1.23 24.77
Avon Lifescience 9.80 4.81 23.35
Natl. Oxygen 42.70 -7.17 20.50
Laffans Petroch 25.00 -0.40 20.00
Haryana Leather 38.50 -4.35 18.90
Sh. Hari Chem. 39.85 -4.55 17.73
National Oxygen Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.54
National Oxygen Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.51% NA 0.16% -0.83%
1 Month 0.71% NA -1.45% -0.79%
3 Month NA NA 1.73% 1.03%
6 Month 9.63% NA 5.11% 4.40%
1 Year 6.62% NA 16.78% 16.19%
3 Year NA NA 16.84% 18.44%

National Oxygen Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 42.30
42.70
Week Low/High 39.40
47.00
Month Low/High 39.40
49.00
YEAR Low/High 32.55
52.00
All TIME Low/High 1.53
135.00

