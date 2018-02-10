National Oxygen Ltd.
|BSE: 507813
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: NOL
|ISIN Code: INE296D01010
|BSE LIVE 11:06 | 12 Mar
|42.70
|
-3.30
(-7.17%)
|
OPEN
42.30
|
HIGH
42.70
|
LOW
42.30
|NSE LIVE 00:00 | 17 Feb
|National Oxygen Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|42.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|46.00
|VOLUME
|4
|52-Week high
|52.30
|52-Week low
|32.55
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|41.25
|Buy Qty
|55.00
|Sell Price
|42.70
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|35.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|45.40
|VOLUME
|350
|52-Week high
|35.85
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|42.30
|CLOSE
|46.00
|VOLUME
|4
|52-Week high
|52.30
|52-Week low
|32.55
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|41.25
|Buy Qty
|55.00
|Sell Price
|42.70
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|35.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|45.40
|VOLUME
|350
|52-Week high
|35.85
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20.50
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About National Oxygen Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in 1974 and converted into a public limited company in Sep.'75, National Oxygen (NOL) was promoted by G N Saraf. From 1975-80, the company was mainly trading in industrial/medical gases. In 1980, NOL installed and commissioned its first oxygen plant with a capacity of 63 cu mtr ph, at Mathur in the Pudukottai district of Tamilnadu. In 1981, it installed...> More
National Oxygen Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|21
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-16.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.51
National Oxygen Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.57
|8.09
|30.66
|Other Income
|1.79
|0.04
|4375
|Total Income
|12.36
|8.13
|52.03
|Total Expenses
|9.42
|7.43
|26.78
|Operating Profit
|2.94
|0.7
|320
|Net Profit
|0.57
|-1.8
|131.67
|Equity Capital
|4.8
|4.8
|-
National Oxygen Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|TCM
|76.40
|-4.98
|25.98
|Refex Industries
|16.00
|-1.23
|24.77
|Avon Lifescience
|9.80
|4.81
|23.35
|Natl. Oxygen
|42.70
|-7.17
|20.50
|Laffans Petroch
|25.00
|-0.40
|20.00
|Haryana Leather
|38.50
|-4.35
|18.90
|Sh. Hari Chem.
|39.85
|-4.55
|17.73
National Oxygen Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
National Oxygen Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.51%
|NA
|0.16%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|0.71%
|NA
|-1.45%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.73%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|9.63%
|NA
|5.11%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|6.62%
|NA
|16.78%
|16.19%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.84%
|18.44%
National Oxygen Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|42.30
|
|42.70
|Week Low/High
|39.40
|
|47.00
|Month Low/High
|39.40
|
|49.00
|YEAR Low/High
|32.55
|
|52.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.53
|
|135.00
Quick Links for National Oxygen:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices