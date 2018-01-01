National Peroxide Ltd.
|BSE: 500298
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: NATPEROXID
|ISIN Code: INE585A01020
|BSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar
|2419.00
|
-58.60
(-2.37%)
|
OPEN
2514.95
|
HIGH
2520.00
|
LOW
2408.20
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|National Peroxide Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2514.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2477.60
|VOLUME
|2134
|52-Week high
|2898.00
|52-Week low
|860.00
|P/E
|20.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,391
|Buy Price
|2412.20
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|2419.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About National Peroxide Ltd.
National Peroxide (NPL) was jointly promoted by The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company and Laporte Industries, UK. The peroxygens division of the company manufactures hydrogen peroxide and persalts. And the other plastic additives division produces, litharge and PVC stabilisers. The first plant, manufacturing hydrogen peroxide using the electrolytic process, was set up in 1956. In 1972, NPL...> More
National Peroxide Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,391
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|120.38
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.09
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|340.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.37
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|814.85
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.97
National Peroxide Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|69.73
|53.29
|30.85
|Other Income
|2.44
|1.45
|68.28
|Total Income
|72.18
|54.74
|31.86
|Total Expenses
|38.36
|40.17
|-4.51
|Operating Profit
|33.81
|14.57
|132.05
|Net Profit
|20.72
|7.88
|162.94
|Equity Capital
|5.75
|5.75
|-
National Peroxide Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bodal Chemicals
|126.50
|-2.69
|1545.83
|Fairchem Speci.
|392.00
|3.84
|1474.31
|India Glycols
|455.00
|0.44
|1408.68
|Natl. Peroxide
|2419.00
|-2.37
|1390.92
|Seya Indus.
|560.00
|0.79
|1377.60
|Kiri Indus.
|455.20
|2.68
|1376.52
|Grauer & Weil
|60.55
|-1.06
|1372.67
National Peroxide Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
National Peroxide Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.89%
|NA
|-0.06%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|6.05%
|NA
|-1.68%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|10.91%
|NA
|1.50%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|28.64%
|NA
|4.87%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|176.57%
|NA
|16.51%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|309.48%
|NA
|16.57%
|18.25%
National Peroxide Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2408.20
|
|2520.00
|Week Low/High
|2408.20
|
|2629.00
|Month Low/High
|2080.20
|
|2629.00
|YEAR Low/High
|860.00
|
|2898.00
|All TIME Low/High
|13.26
|
|2898.00
