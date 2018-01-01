National Peroxide Ltd

National Peroxide (NPL) was jointly promoted by The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company and Laporte Industries, UK. The peroxygens division of the company manufactures hydrogen peroxide and persalts. And the other plastic additives division produces, litharge and PVC stabilisers. The first plant, manufacturing hydrogen peroxide using the electrolytic process, was set up in 1956. In 1972, NPL...> More