National Peroxide Ltd.

BSE: 500298 Sector: Industrials
NSE: NATPEROXID ISIN Code: INE585A01020
BSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar 2419.00 -58.60
(-2.37%)
OPEN

2514.95

 HIGH

2520.00

 LOW

2408.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan National Peroxide Ltd Not listed in NSE
About National Peroxide Ltd.

National Peroxide Ltd

National Peroxide (NPL) was jointly promoted by The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company and Laporte Industries, UK. The peroxygens division of the company manufactures hydrogen peroxide and persalts. And the other plastic additives division produces, litharge and PVC stabilisers. The first plant, manufacturing hydrogen peroxide using the electrolytic process, was set up in 1956. In 1972, NPL...> More

National Peroxide Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,391
EPS - TTM () [*S] 120.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.09
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   340.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.37
Book Value / Share () [*S] 814.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

National Peroxide Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 69.73 53.29 30.85
Other Income 2.44 1.45 68.28
Total Income 72.18 54.74 31.86
Total Expenses 38.36 40.17 -4.51
Operating Profit 33.81 14.57 132.05
Net Profit 20.72 7.88 162.94
Equity Capital 5.75 5.75 -
> More on National Peroxide Ltd Financials Results

National Peroxide Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bodal Chemicals 126.50 -2.69 1545.83
Fairchem Speci. 392.00 3.84 1474.31
India Glycols 455.00 0.44 1408.68
Natl. Peroxide 2419.00 -2.37 1390.92
Seya Indus. 560.00 0.79 1377.60
Kiri Indus. 455.20 2.68 1376.52
Grauer & Weil 60.55 -1.06 1372.67
> More on National Peroxide Ltd Peer Group

National Peroxide Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.68
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.11
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.99
> More on National Peroxide Ltd Share Holding Pattern

National Peroxide Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.89% NA -0.06% -0.99%
1 Month 6.05% NA -1.68% -0.96%
3 Month 10.91% NA 1.50% 0.87%
6 Month 28.64% NA 4.87% 4.23%
1 Year 176.57% NA 16.51% 15.99%
3 Year 309.48% NA 16.57% 18.25%

National Peroxide Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2408.20
2520.00
Week Low/High 2408.20
2629.00
Month Low/High 2080.20
2629.00
YEAR Low/High 860.00
2898.00
All TIME Low/High 13.26
2898.00

