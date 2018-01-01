You are here » Home
National Plastic Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526616
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE233D01013
|
BSE
15:54 | 12 Mar
|
62.60
|
1.60
(2.62%)
|
OPEN
62.90
|
HIGH
63.75
|
LOW
61.10
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
National Plastic Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|62.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|61.00
|VOLUME
|4145
|52-Week high
|91.80
|52-Week low
|50.20
|P/E
|31.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|57
|Buy Price
|62.60
|Buy Qty
|415.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About National Plastic Industries Ltd.
National Plastic Industries Ltd
National Plastic Industries Ltd, a part of National group of company is engaged in the manufacture of moulded furniture. The company is an ISO-9002 accredited company. They have a diversified product mix of plastic crates, house wares, molded furniture, custom moldings, and sanitary wares sold under the brand name National Plastic; and the Touchwood brand of wooden furniture products comprising of...> More
National Plastic Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
National Plastic Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on National Plastic Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.26
|27.52
|-4.58
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.04
|-50
|Total Income
|26.28
|27.55
|-4.61
|Total Expenses
|23.7
|25.67
|-7.67
|Operating Profit
|2.59
|1.88
|37.77
|Net Profit
|1.13
|0.76
|48.68
|Equity Capital
|9.13
|9.13
| -
National Plastic Industries Ltd - Peer Group
National Plastic Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
National Plastic Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.48%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|2.96%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.57%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.97%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-10.83%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|191.84%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
National Plastic Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|61.10
|
|63.75
|Week Low/High
|60.00
|
|72.00
|Month Low/High
|57.10
|
|72.00
|YEAR Low/High
|50.20
|
|92.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|110.00
Quick Links for National Plastic Industries: