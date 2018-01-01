JUST IN
National Plastic Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526616 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE233D01013
BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar 62.60 1.60
(2.62%)
OPEN

62.90

 HIGH

63.75

 LOW

61.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan National Plastic Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About National Plastic Industries Ltd.

National Plastic Industries Ltd

National Plastic Industries Ltd, a part of National group of company is engaged in the manufacture of moulded furniture. The company is an ISO-9002 accredited company. They have a diversified product mix of plastic crates, house wares, molded furniture, custom moldings, and sanitary wares sold under the brand name National Plastic; and the Touchwood brand of wooden furniture products comprising of...> More

National Plastic Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   57
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.64
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

National Plastic Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.26 27.52 -4.58
Other Income 0.02 0.04 -50
Total Income 26.28 27.55 -4.61
Total Expenses 23.7 25.67 -7.67
Operating Profit 2.59 1.88 37.77
Net Profit 1.13 0.76 48.68
Equity Capital 9.13 9.13 -
National Plastic Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dutron Polymers 119.25 -3.56 71.55
XPRO India 51.85 2.17 61.23
Mitsu Chem 156.00 1.30 60.53
Natl. Plastic 62.60 2.62 57.15
Bright Brothers 95.25 -0.68 54.10
Texmo Pipes 21.10 0.24 52.79
Sri KPR Inds. 26.00 4.00 52.39
National Plastic Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.09
Indian Public 37.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.24
National Plastic Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.48% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 2.96% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.57% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.97% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -10.83% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 191.84% NA 17.24% 19.01%

National Plastic Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 61.10
63.75
Week Low/High 60.00
72.00
Month Low/High 57.10
72.00
YEAR Low/High 50.20
92.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
110.00

