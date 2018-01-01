You are here » Home
National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 513179
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: NATNLSTEEL
|ISIN Code: INE088B01015
|
BSE
LIVE
15:22 | 12 Mar
|
32.25
|
0.80
(2.54%)
|
OPEN
31.95
|
HIGH
32.60
|
LOW
30.65
|
NSE
LIVE
15:10 | 12 Mar
|
32.00
|
0.55
(1.75%)
|
OPEN
32.40
|
HIGH
34.80
|
LOW
31.00
About National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd.
National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd
National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd earlier known as National Steel Industries, a Ruchi group company co-promoted by Madhya Pradesh Audhyogik Vikas Nigam to manufacture galvanised plain (GP) and galvanised corrugated (GC) sheets and coils, set up a GP/GC plant with 40,000-tpa capacity in 1987 in technical collaboration with Cockerill Works, Belgium. The capacity has since been expanded to the pre...> More
National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results
National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group
National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.28%
|-13.16%
|0.58%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|-16.88%
|-16.99%
|-1.04%
|-0.27%
|3 Month
|-21.91%
|-26.18%
|2.15%
|1.57%
|6 Month
|-18.66%
|-11.60%
|5.55%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|34.10%
|36.17%
|17.26%
|16.80%
|3 Year
|89.71%
|87.68%
|17.33%
|19.07%
National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|30.65
|
|32.60
|Week Low/High
|30.30
|
|38.00
|Month Low/High
|30.30
|
|40.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.50
|
|52.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.45
|
|68.00
Quick Links for National Steel & Agro Industries: