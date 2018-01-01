JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd

National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 513179 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: NATNLSTEEL ISIN Code: INE088B01015
BSE LIVE 15:22 | 12 Mar 32.25 0.80
(2.54%)
OPEN

31.95

 HIGH

32.60

 LOW

30.65
NSE LIVE 15:10 | 12 Mar 32.00 0.55
(1.75%)
OPEN

32.40

 HIGH

34.80

 LOW

31.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 31.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.45
VOLUME 9469
52-Week high 51.50
52-Week low 21.50
P/E 5.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 144
Buy Price 31.80
Buy Qty 300.00
Sell Price 32.20
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 31.95
CLOSE 31.45
VOLUME 9469
52-Week high 51.50
52-Week low 21.50
P/E 5.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 144
Buy Price 31.80
Buy Qty 300.00
Sell Price 32.20
Sell Qty 100.00

About National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd.

National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd

National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd earlier known as National Steel Industries, a Ruchi group company co-promoted by Madhya Pradesh Audhyogik Vikas Nigam to manufacture galvanised plain (GP) and galvanised corrugated (GC) sheets and coils, set up a GP/GC plant with 40,000-tpa capacity in 1987 in technical collaboration with Cockerill Works, Belgium. The capacity has since been expanded to the pre...> More

National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   144
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.49
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.87
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 80.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1029.18 964.72 6.68
Other Income 2.2 5.44 -59.56
Total Income 1031.38 970.16 6.31
Total Expenses 988.64 926.45 6.71
Operating Profit 42.74 43.71 -2.22
Net Profit 6.26 4.99 25.45
Equity Capital 44.5 44.5 -
> More on National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd Financials Results

National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ISMT 11.21 -4.92 164.23
JTL Infra 161.90 1.19 162.06
MSP Steel & Pow. 18.25 0.27 160.78
Natl. Steel&Agro 32.25 2.54 143.51
RMG Alloy 12.68 0.00 137.49
Jai Balaji Inds. 13.57 4.95 130.80
Lloyds Steels 1.45 0.00 130.31
> More on National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd Peer Group

National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.87
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.11
Indian Public 32.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.47
> More on National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.28% -13.16% 0.58% -0.30%
1 Month -16.88% -16.99% -1.04% -0.27%
3 Month -21.91% -26.18% 2.15% 1.57%
6 Month -18.66% -11.60% 5.55% 4.96%
1 Year 34.10% 36.17% 17.26% 16.80%
3 Year 89.71% 87.68% 17.33% 19.07%

National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 30.65
32.60
Week Low/High 30.30
38.00
Month Low/High 30.30
40.00
YEAR Low/High 21.50
52.00
All TIME Low/High 1.45
68.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for National Steel & Agro Industries: