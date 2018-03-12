Natraj Proteins Ltd.
|BSE: 530119
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE444D01016
|BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar
|30.70
|
-1.55
(-4.81%)
|
OPEN
33.80
|
HIGH
33.80
|
LOW
30.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Natraj Proteins Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|33.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|32.25
|VOLUME
|1049
|52-Week high
|40.45
|52-Week low
|21.35
|P/E
|26.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|30.70
|Buy Qty
|131.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Natraj Proteins Ltd.
Incorporated in Nov.'90 as a public limited company, Natraj Proteins set up a solvent extraction plant for the manufacture of crude oil, edible grade refined oil and de-oiled cake. The company was promoted by Surendra Singh Arora, Kailash Chandra Sharma and Jagdish Prasad Agarwal. The company manufactures crude oil, edible grade refined oil and de-oiled cake. Due to the delay in the implementa...
Natraj Proteins Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.14
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.93
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|87.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.35
Announcement
-
Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report Thereon By Statutory Auditor
-
-
Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 30Th January2018Tuesday At 2:00 P.M.
-
Statement Relating To Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December2017.
-
Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter/ Half-Year Ended On 30Th September2017
-
Natraj Proteins Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|86.9
|81.55
|6.56
|Other Income
|0.1
|-
|Total Income
|86.9
|81.65
|6.43
|Total Expenses
|85.54
|79.94
|7.01
|Operating Profit
|1.36
|1.71
|-20.47
|Net Profit
|0.39
|0.41
|-4.88
|Equity Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|-
Natraj Proteins Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Girdhari.Sugar
|9.44
|-4.93
|18.10
|Vimal Oil Foods
|10.28
|-4.99
|15.44
|Superior Indus.
|10.08
|-5.00
|13.96
|Natraj Proteins
|30.70
|-4.81
|11.51
|KGN Enterprises
|5.62
|0.00
|11.50
|Madhusudan Inds.
|18.05
|-5.00
|9.71
|Murli Industries
|1.27
|-4.51
|9.16
Natraj Proteins Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Natraj Proteins Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.25%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-23.25%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Natraj Proteins Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|30.70
|
|33.80
|Week Low/High
|30.70
|
|34.00
|Month Low/High
|30.70
|
|36.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.35
|
|40.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|51.00
