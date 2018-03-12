JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Natraj Proteins Ltd

Natraj Proteins Ltd.

BSE: 530119 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE444D01016
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 30.70 -1.55
(-4.81%)
OPEN

33.80

 HIGH

33.80

 LOW

30.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Natraj Proteins Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 33.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 32.25
VOLUME 1049
52-Week high 40.45
52-Week low 21.35
P/E 26.93
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 30.70
Buy Qty 131.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 33.80
CLOSE 32.25
VOLUME 1049
52-Week high 40.45
52-Week low 21.35
P/E 26.93
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 30.70
Buy Qty 131.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Natraj Proteins Ltd.

Natraj Proteins Ltd

Incorporated in Nov.'90 as a public limited company, Natraj Proteins set up a solvent extraction plant for the manufacture of crude oil, edible grade refined oil and de-oiled cake. The company was promoted by Surendra Singh Arora, Kailash Chandra Sharma and Jagdish Prasad Agarwal. The company manufactures crude oil, edible grade refined oil and de-oiled cake. Due to the delay in the implementa...> More

Natraj Proteins Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.93
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 87.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Natraj Proteins Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 86.9 81.55 6.56
Other Income 0.1 -
Total Income 86.9 81.65 6.43
Total Expenses 85.54 79.94 7.01
Operating Profit 1.36 1.71 -20.47
Net Profit 0.39 0.41 -4.88
Equity Capital 3.75 3.75 -
> More on Natraj Proteins Ltd Financials Results

Natraj Proteins Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Girdhari.Sugar 9.44 -4.93 18.10
Vimal Oil Foods 10.28 -4.99 15.44
Superior Indus. 10.08 -5.00 13.96
Natraj Proteins 30.70 -4.81 11.51
KGN Enterprises 5.62 0.00 11.50
Madhusudan Inds. 18.05 -5.00 9.71
Murli Industries 1.27 -4.51 9.16
> More on Natraj Proteins Ltd Peer Group

Natraj Proteins Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.90
Indian Public 40.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.31
> More on Natraj Proteins Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Natraj Proteins Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.25% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -23.25% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Natraj Proteins Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 30.70
33.80
Week Low/High 30.70
34.00
Month Low/High 30.70
36.00
YEAR Low/High 21.35
40.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
51.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Natraj Proteins: