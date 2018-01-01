Natura Hue Chem Ltd.
|BSE: 531834
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE487B01019
|BSE 13:42 | 08 Mar
|4.37
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
4.37
|
HIGH
4.37
|
LOW
4.37
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Natura Hue Chem Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.37
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.37
|VOLUME
|30
|52-Week high
|4.37
|52-Week low
|1.13
|P/E
|6.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.37
|Sell Qty
|71.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Natura Hue Chem Ltd.
Natura Hue Chem Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. The company is engaged in organic farming of Turmeric, Chilli, and Ginger. The company is based in Raipur, India. The company has also diversified into the power sector. It is planning to establish a manufacturing unit at Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir, for electrical components and spares like CRGO lamination core that is basically used in power ...> More
Natura Hue Chem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.66
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.62
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.61
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.19
Announcement
-
-
-
SUBMISSION OF STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 31St DECEMBER 2017
-
REGULATION 33 OF SEBI (LODR) REGUKATIONS 2015 - SUBMISSION OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE CO
-
REGULATION 33 OF SEBI (LODR) REGUKATIONS 2015 - SUBMISSION OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE CO
-
REGULATION 33 OF SEBI (LODR) REGUKATIONS 2015 - SUBMISSION OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE CO
Natura Hue Chem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.64
|0.93
|-31.18
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.64
|0.93
|-31.18
|Total Expenses
|0.51
|0.99
|-48.48
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|-0.06
|300
|Net Profit
|0.09
|-0.07
|228.57
|Equity Capital
|4.15
|4.15
|-
Natura Hue Chem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nimbus Foods
|0.38
|-5.00
|2.78
|Shivamshree Busi
|0.54
|0.00
|2.47
|Goldcoin Health
|7.58
|4.12
|2.27
|Natura Hue Chem
|4.37
|0.00
|1.81
|IB Infotech
|13.78
|0.00
|1.76
|Transglobe Foods
|5.99
|-4.92
|1.74
|Cont. Chemicals
|6.77
|4.96
|0.68
Natura Hue Chem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Natura Hue Chem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|189.40%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|74.80%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Natura Hue Chem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.37
|
|4.37
|Week Low/High
|4.37
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|4.37
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.13
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.06
|
|59.00
