Natura Hue Chem Ltd.

BSE: 531834 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE487B01019
BSE 13:42 | 08 Mar 4.37 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

4.37

 HIGH

4.37

 LOW

4.37
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Natura Hue Chem Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Natura Hue Chem Ltd.

Natura Hue Chem Ltd

Natura Hue Chem Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. The company is engaged in organic farming of Turmeric, Chilli, and Ginger. The company is based in Raipur, India. The company has also diversified into the power sector. It is planning to establish a manufacturing unit at Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir, for electrical components and spares like CRGO lamination core that is basically used in power ...> More

Natura Hue Chem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.66
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.62
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Natura Hue Chem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.64 0.93 -31.18
Other Income -
Total Income 0.64 0.93 -31.18
Total Expenses 0.51 0.99 -48.48
Operating Profit 0.12 -0.06 300
Net Profit 0.09 -0.07 228.57
Equity Capital 4.15 4.15 -
Natura Hue Chem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nimbus Foods 0.38 -5.00 2.78
Shivamshree Busi 0.54 0.00 2.47
Goldcoin Health 7.58 4.12 2.27
Natura Hue Chem 4.37 0.00 1.81
IB Infotech 13.78 0.00 1.76
Transglobe Foods 5.99 -4.92 1.74
Cont. Chemicals 6.77 4.96 0.68
Natura Hue Chem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.31
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 73.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.71
Natura Hue Chem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 189.40% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 74.80% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Natura Hue Chem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.37
4.37
Week Low/High 4.37
4.00
Month Low/High 4.37
4.00
YEAR Low/High 1.13
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.06
59.00

