JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Natural Capsules Ltd

Natural Capsules Ltd.

BSE: 524654 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE936B01015
BSE 13:10 | 12 Mar 114.00 1.65
(1.47%)
OPEN

107.15

 HIGH

114.40

 LOW

107.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Natural Capsules Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 107.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 112.35
VOLUME 222
52-Week high 158.90
52-Week low 57.10
P/E 75.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 71
Buy Price 108.20
Buy Qty 36.00
Sell Price 114.00
Sell Qty 98.00
OPEN 107.15
CLOSE 112.35
VOLUME 222
52-Week high 158.90
52-Week low 57.10
P/E 75.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 71
Buy Price 108.20
Buy Qty 36.00
Sell Price 114.00
Sell Qty 98.00

About Natural Capsules Ltd.

Natural Capsules Ltd

Natural Capsules Limited is a Public Limited Company established in the year 1993 at Bangalore and in the year 2003 at Pondicherry. Natural Capsules Limited is a well-equipped modern manufacturing plant to manufacture Hard Gelatin Capsule shells, Hard Cellulose Capsule shells and Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms in Capsule Dosage Form. The Company meets the statutory requirements as laid down by the...> More

Natural Capsules Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   71
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.51
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 75.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.89
Book Value / Share () [*S] 92.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Natural Capsules Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.21 14.68 -3.2
Other Income 0.29 0.27 7.41
Total Income 14.51 14.94 -2.88
Total Expenses 12.5 13.12 -4.73
Operating Profit 2.01 1.82 10.44
Net Profit 0.63 0.53 18.87
Equity Capital 6.23 6.23 -
> More on Natural Capsules Ltd Financials Results

Natural Capsules Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jagsonpal Pharma 28.85 -1.03 75.59
Sharon Bio-Med. 6.17 0.49 73.39
Source Natural 113.05 -5.00 72.80
Natural Capsules 114.00 1.47 71.02
Guj. Themis Bio. 45.65 -3.18 66.28
Shree Ganesh Bio 360.80 2.50 66.03
Vikram Thermo 105.05 -1.50 58.62
> More on Natural Capsules Ltd Peer Group

Natural Capsules Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.17
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.88
> More on Natural Capsules Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Natural Capsules Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.98% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.84% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 31.19% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 86.27% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 41.61% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 56.16% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Natural Capsules Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 107.15
114.40
Week Low/High 105.35
122.00
Month Low/High 102.60
130.00
YEAR Low/High 57.10
159.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
168.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Natural Capsules: