Natural Capsules Ltd.
|BSE: 524654
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE936B01015
|BSE 13:10 | 12 Mar
|114.00
|
1.65
(1.47%)
|
OPEN
107.15
|
HIGH
114.40
|
LOW
107.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Natural Capsules Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|107.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|112.35
|VOLUME
|222
|52-Week high
|158.90
|52-Week low
|57.10
|P/E
|75.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|71
|Buy Price
|108.20
|Buy Qty
|36.00
|Sell Price
|114.00
|Sell Qty
|98.00
About Natural Capsules Ltd.
Natural Capsules Limited is a Public Limited Company established in the year 1993 at Bangalore and in the year 2003 at Pondicherry. Natural Capsules Limited is a well-equipped modern manufacturing plant to manufacture Hard Gelatin Capsule shells, Hard Cellulose Capsule shells and Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms in Capsule Dosage Form. The Company meets the statutory requirements as laid down by the...> More
Natural Capsules Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|71
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.51
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|75.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.89
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|92.97
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.23
Announcement
-
We Wish To Inform You That 123Rd Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be
-
Investor Complaints Report As Per The Regulation 13 (3) SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 For The Quarter
-
-
-
-
Sub: Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regul
Natural Capsules Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.21
|14.68
|-3.2
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.27
|7.41
|Total Income
|14.51
|14.94
|-2.88
|Total Expenses
|12.5
|13.12
|-4.73
|Operating Profit
|2.01
|1.82
|10.44
|Net Profit
|0.63
|0.53
|18.87
|Equity Capital
|6.23
|6.23
|-
Natural Capsules Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jagsonpal Pharma
|28.85
|-1.03
|75.59
|Sharon Bio-Med.
|6.17
|0.49
|73.39
|Source Natural
|113.05
|-5.00
|72.80
|Natural Capsules
|114.00
|1.47
|71.02
|Guj. Themis Bio.
|45.65
|-3.18
|66.28
|Shree Ganesh Bio
|360.80
|2.50
|66.03
|Vikram Thermo
|105.05
|-1.50
|58.62
Natural Capsules Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Natural Capsules Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.98%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.84%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|31.19%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|86.27%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|41.61%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|56.16%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Natural Capsules Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|107.15
|
|114.40
|Week Low/High
|105.35
|
|122.00
|Month Low/High
|102.60
|
|130.00
|YEAR Low/High
|57.10
|
|159.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|168.00
