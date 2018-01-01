You are here » Home
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 513023
|Sector: Others
|NSE: NBVENTURES
|ISIN Code: INE725A01022
|
BSE
LIVE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
144.20
|
-2.60
(-1.77%)
|
OPEN
147.00
|
HIGH
148.35
|
LOW
141.50
|
NSE
LIVE
15:13 | 12 Mar
|
144.00
|
-1.75
(-1.20%)
|
OPEN
146.85
|
HIGH
148.95
|
LOW
141.70
About Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd.
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd
Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NBVL), a well diversified multi product company was incorporated on 7th November 1972 under the name of Nava Bharat Ferro Alloys Limited (NBFA); it was promoted by D. Subba Rao, P.Punnaiah and A.S.Chowdhri. The business division of the company encompasses Power Generation, Ferro Alloys and Sugar & Bio Fuels. Apart from that NBVL shows interest in infrastructure projec...> More
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|580.26
|341.89
|69.72
|Other Income
|15.7
|40.43
|-61.17
|Total Income
|595.97
|382.32
|55.88
|Total Expenses
|409.39
|311.45
|31.45
|Operating Profit
|186.58
|70.87
|163.27
|Net Profit
|19.79
|19.01
|4.1
|Equity Capital
|35.73
|35.73
| -
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd - Research Reports
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.77%
|-5.51%
|0.53%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|-2.30%
|-2.41%
|-1.10%
|-0.25%
|3 Month
|4.12%
|3.75%
|2.09%
|1.59%
|6 Month
|13.50%
|19.01%
|5.49%
|4.97%
|1 Year
|26.82%
|26.48%
|17.20%
|16.82%
|3 Year
|53.40%
|52.54%
|17.26%
|19.09%
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|141.50
|
|148.35
|Week Low/High
|139.55
|
|152.00
|Month Low/High
|139.55
|
|160.00
|YEAR Low/High
|112.40
|
|184.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.98
|
|231.00
