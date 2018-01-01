Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd

Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NBVL), a well diversified multi product company was incorporated on 7th November 1972 under the name of Nava Bharat Ferro Alloys Limited (NBFA); it was promoted by D. Subba Rao, P.Punnaiah and A.S.Chowdhri. The business division of the company encompasses Power Generation, Ferro Alloys and Sugar & Bio Fuels. Apart from that NBVL shows interest in infrastructure projec...> More