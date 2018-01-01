JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 513023 Sector: Others
NSE: NBVENTURES ISIN Code: INE725A01022
BSE LIVE 15:26 | 12 Mar 144.20 -2.60
(-1.77%)
OPEN

147.00

 HIGH

148.35

 LOW

141.50
NSE LIVE 15:13 | 12 Mar 144.00 -1.75
(-1.20%)
OPEN

146.85

 HIGH

148.95

 LOW

141.70
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 147.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 146.80
VOLUME 9808
52-Week high 184.20
52-Week low 112.40
P/E 22.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,575
Buy Price 142.75
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 144.05
Sell Qty 200.00
OPEN 147.00
CLOSE 146.80
VOLUME 9808
52-Week high 184.20
52-Week low 112.40
P/E 22.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,575
Buy Price 142.75
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 144.05
Sell Qty 200.00

About Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd

Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NBVL), a well diversified multi product company was incorporated on 7th November 1972 under the name of Nava Bharat Ferro Alloys Limited (NBFA); it was promoted by D. Subba Rao, P.Punnaiah and A.S.Chowdhri. The business division of the company encompasses Power Generation, Ferro Alloys and Sugar & Bio Fuels. Apart from that NBVL shows interest in infrastructure projec...> More

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,575
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.64
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.64
Book Value / Share () [*S] 149.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 580.26 341.89 69.72
Other Income 15.7 40.43 -61.17
Total Income 595.97 382.32 55.88
Total Expenses 409.39 311.45 31.45
Operating Profit 186.58 70.87 163.27
Net Profit 19.79 19.01 4.1
Equity Capital 35.73 35.73 -
> More on Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Financials Results

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Voltas 641.75 2.01 21235.51
DCM Shriram 480.00 -1.43 7795.20
Nava Bharat Vent 144.20 -1.77 2575.41
Balmer Lawrie 225.00 0.22 2565.00
Kesoram Inds. 115.95 0.91 1446.71
Andrew Yule & Co 28.15 2.74 1376.39
> More on Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Peer Group

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.40
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 11.69
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 9.87
Indian Public 26.15
Custodians 1.57
Other 6.23
> More on Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
18/11 IDBI Capital Buy 110 PDF IconDetails
> More on Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Research Reports

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.77% -5.51% 0.53% -0.29%
1 Month -2.30% -2.41% -1.10% -0.25%
3 Month 4.12% 3.75% 2.09% 1.59%
6 Month 13.50% 19.01% 5.49% 4.97%
1 Year 26.82% 26.48% 17.20% 16.82%
3 Year 53.40% 52.54% 17.26% 19.09%

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 141.50
148.35
Week Low/High 139.55
152.00
Month Low/High 139.55
160.00
YEAR Low/High 112.40
184.00
All TIME Low/High 0.98
231.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Nava Bharat Ventures: