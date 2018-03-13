Navkar Builders Ltd.
|BSE: 531494
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE268H01010
|BSE 14:58 | 12 Mar
|21.20
|
1.00
(4.95%)
|
OPEN
21.20
|
HIGH
21.20
|
LOW
21.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Navkar Builders Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|21.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.20
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|27.65
|52-Week low
|14.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|37
|Buy Price
|21.15
|Buy Qty
|152.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|37
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Navkar Builders Ltd.
Navkar Builders Ltd is a realty development company and now among the fastest growing companies in the Ready Mix Concrete industry. The company manufactures and supplies ready mix concrete for construction in India. They offer ready mix concrete for construction projects, such as dams, canals, housing/ commercial projects and industrial structures, as well as small and medium projects. The comp...> More
Navkar Builders Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|37
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|1.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.42
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.30
Announcement
-
Board Meeting On 13Th March 2018 At 11.00 A.M. At The Registered Office Of The Company
-
Disclosure of Voting results of EGM (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)
-
Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of Members Of The Company Held On 01St March 2018 At 12:00 Noon At Th
-
Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of Members Of The Company Held On 01St March 2018 At 12:00 Noon At Th
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Navkar Builders Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.38
|0.34
|305.88
|Other Income
|1.05
|-
|Total Income
|1.38
|1.39
|-0.72
|Total Expenses
|1.61
|0.61
|163.93
|Operating Profit
|-0.23
|0.78
|-129.49
|Net Profit
|-0.86
|0.05
|-1820
|Equity Capital
|17.45
|17.45
|-
Navkar Builders Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|National Standar
|21.90
|24.79
|43.80
|Valecha Eng.
|19.00
|-4.76
|42.81
|Alpine Housing
|31.25
|-4.87
|40.59
|Navkar Builders
|21.20
|4.95
|36.99
|BSEL Infra.
|4.10
|-2.38
|33.87
|Simplex Projects
|23.85
|-3.25
|30.05
|Shashijit Infra.
|31.95
|-3.62
|27.54
Navkar Builders Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Navkar Builders Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.81%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.54%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-7.02%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|11.58%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Navkar Builders Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.20
|
|21.20
|Week Low/High
|20.20
|
|24.00
|Month Low/High
|19.45
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.65
|
|28.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|103.00
