Navkar Builders Ltd.

BSE: 531494 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE268H01010
BSE 14:58 | 12 Mar 21.20 1.00
(4.95%)
OPEN

21.20

 HIGH

21.20

 LOW

21.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Navkar Builders Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 21.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 20.20
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 27.65
52-Week low 14.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 37
Buy Price 21.15
Buy Qty 152.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Navkar Builders Ltd.

Navkar Builders Ltd

Navkar Builders Ltd is a realty development company and now among the fastest growing companies in the Ready Mix Concrete industry. The company manufactures and supplies ready mix concrete for construction in India. They offer ready mix concrete for construction projects, such as dams, canals, housing/ commercial projects and industrial structures, as well as small and medium projects. The comp...> More

Navkar Builders Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   37
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   1.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.42
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Navkar Builders Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.38 0.34 305.88
Other Income 1.05 -
Total Income 1.38 1.39 -0.72
Total Expenses 1.61 0.61 163.93
Operating Profit -0.23 0.78 -129.49
Net Profit -0.86 0.05 -1820
Equity Capital 17.45 17.45 -
> More on Navkar Builders Ltd Financials Results

Navkar Builders Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
National Standar 21.90 24.79 43.80
Valecha Eng. 19.00 -4.76 42.81
Alpine Housing 31.25 -4.87 40.59
Navkar Builders 21.20 4.95 36.99
BSEL Infra. 4.10 -2.38 33.87
Simplex Projects 23.85 -3.25 30.05
Shashijit Infra. 31.95 -3.62 27.54
> More on Navkar Builders Ltd Peer Group

Navkar Builders Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.94
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 35.77
> More on Navkar Builders Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Navkar Builders Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.81% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.54% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -7.02% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 11.58% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Navkar Builders Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.20
21.20
Week Low/High 20.20
24.00
Month Low/High 19.45
28.00
YEAR Low/High 14.65
28.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
103.00

