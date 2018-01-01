JUST IN
Navneet Education Ltd.

BSE: 508989 Sector: Services
NSE: NAVNETEDUL ISIN Code: INE060A01024
Navneet Education Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,270
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.64
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.08
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   125.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.79
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Navneet Education Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 174.41 154.66 12.77
Other Income 4.35 6.64 -34.49
Total Income 178.76 161.3 10.82
Total Expenses 153.95 135.55 13.57
Operating Profit 24.81 25.75 -3.65
Net Profit 11.87 12.64 -6.09
Equity Capital 46.71 47.64 -
Navneet Education Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
D B Corp 323.10 -2.40 5945.04
Jagran Prakashan 161.30 -2.21 5022.88
Navneet Educat. 140.00 0.50 3269.70
T.V. Today Netw. 450.70 0.50 2688.88
H T Media 86.10 -0.12 2003.98
Hindustan Media 229.30 -1.48 1682.83
Navneet Education Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.78
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 5.49
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 16.98
Indian Public 12.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.18
Navneet Education Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
11/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 103 PDF IconDetails
08/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 106 PDF IconDetails
23/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 89 PDF IconDetails
21/04 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 89 PDF IconDetails
Navneet Education Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.34% 3.68% 0.25% -0.81%
1 Month -6.10% -1.97% -1.37% -0.78%
3 Month -12.14% -12.66% 1.81% 1.05%
6 Month -15.10% -13.99% 5.20% 4.42%
1 Year -3.25% -4.03% 16.87% 16.21%
3 Year 23.95% 22.41% 16.94% 18.46%

Navneet Education Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 138.00
140.00
Week Low/High 131.60
145.00
Month Low/High 127.75
150.00
YEAR Low/High 127.75
194.00
All TIME Low/High 0.53
194.00

