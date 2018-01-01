Navneet Education Ltd.
|BSE: 508989
|Sector: Services
|NSE: NAVNETEDUL
|ISIN Code: INE060A01024
|BSE LIVE 14:53 | 12 Mar
|140.00
|
0.70
(0.50%)
|
OPEN
140.00
|
HIGH
140.00
|
LOW
138.00
|NSE LIVE 14:39 | 12 Mar
|139.30
|
-0.70
(-0.50%)
|
OPEN
142.00
|
HIGH
142.00
|
LOW
136.30
|OPEN
|140.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|139.30
|VOLUME
|2182
|52-Week high
|193.60
|52-Week low
|127.75
|P/E
|21.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,270
|Buy Price
|139.55
|Buy Qty
|44.00
|Sell Price
|140.10
|Sell Qty
|60.00
About Navneet Education Ltd.
Navneet Education Ltd
Navneet Education Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,270
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.64
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.08
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|125.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.79
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|33.64
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.16
Navneet Education Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|174.41
|154.66
|12.77
|Other Income
|4.35
|6.64
|-34.49
|Total Income
|178.76
|161.3
|10.82
|Total Expenses
|153.95
|135.55
|13.57
|Operating Profit
|24.81
|25.75
|-3.65
|Net Profit
|11.87
|12.64
|-6.09
|Equity Capital
|46.71
|47.64
|-
Navneet Education Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|D B Corp
|323.10
|-2.40
|5945.04
|Jagran Prakashan
|161.30
|-2.21
|5022.88
|Navneet Educat.
|140.00
|0.50
|3269.70
|T.V. Today Netw.
|450.70
|0.50
|2688.88
|H T Media
|86.10
|-0.12
|2003.98
|Hindustan Media
|229.30
|-1.48
|1682.83
Navneet Education Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Navneet Education Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|11/11
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Buy
|103
|Details
|08/08
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|106
|Details
|23/05
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Buy
|89
|Details
|21/04
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Buy
|89
|Details
Navneet Education Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.34%
|3.68%
|0.25%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|-6.10%
|-1.97%
|-1.37%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|-12.14%
|-12.66%
|1.81%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|-15.10%
|-13.99%
|5.20%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|-3.25%
|-4.03%
|16.87%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|23.95%
|22.41%
|16.94%
|18.46%
Navneet Education Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|138.00
|
|140.00
|Week Low/High
|131.60
|
|145.00
|Month Low/High
|127.75
|
|150.00
|YEAR Low/High
|127.75
|
|194.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.53
|
|194.00
