NB Footwear Ltd.

BSE: 523242 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE006F01018
BSE 15:40 | 09 Jan NB Footwear Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan NB Footwear Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.00
VOLUME 700
52-Week high 6.32
52-Week low 5.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About NB Footwear Ltd.

NB Footwear Ltd

NB Footwear is a part of Hyderabad's most famous group the Rs 250-cr Nava Bharat conglomerate. The company commenced business in 1987 with an installed capacity for 3 lac pairs of full shoes at their advantageously located plant at Cheduvalai (North Arcot district), Tamilnadu. In the initial years, it ran up an accumulated loss of Rs 2 cr. It then undertook jobwork for Bata India but had to discon...

NB Footwear Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] -7.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

NB Footwear Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 13.5 13.5 -
More on NB Footwear Ltd Financials Results

NB Footwear Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Phoenix Intl. 17.00 -1.45 28.54
Sarup Industries 62.50 -4.94 20.31
Mayur Leather 18.95 4.99 9.15
NB Footwear 6.00 0.00 8.10
Euro Leder Fash 18.05 -5.00 8.07
Worldwide Leath. 7.00 0.00 2.08
Welterman Intl. 4.13 -4.84 1.83
More on NB Footwear Ltd Peer Group

NB Footwear Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.62
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.57
More on NB Footwear Ltd Share Holding Pattern

NB Footwear Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 132.56% NA 17.24% 19.02%

NB Footwear Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.70
6.30
Week Low/High 0.00
6.30
Month Low/High 0.00
6.30
YEAR Low/High 5.47
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
500.00

