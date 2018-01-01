NB Footwear Ltd.
About NB Footwear Ltd.
NB Footwear is a part of Hyderabad's most famous group the Rs 250-cr Nava Bharat conglomerate. The company commenced business in 1987 with an installed capacity for 3 lac pairs of full shoes at their advantageously located plant at Cheduvalai (North Arcot district), Tamilnadu. In the initial years, it ran up an accumulated loss of Rs 2 cr. It then undertook jobwork for Bata India but had to discon...> More
NB Footwear Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.76
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-7.89
Announcement
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
-
-
PCS Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (LODR) For The Half Year Ended 31St March 2017
NB Footwear Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|13.5
|13.5
|-
NB Footwear Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Phoenix Intl.
|17.00
|-1.45
|28.54
|Sarup Industries
|62.50
|-4.94
|20.31
|Mayur Leather
|18.95
|4.99
|9.15
|NB Footwear
|6.00
|0.00
|8.10
|Euro Leder Fash
|18.05
|-5.00
|8.07
|Worldwide Leath.
|7.00
|0.00
|2.08
|Welterman Intl.
|4.13
|-4.84
|1.83
NB Footwear Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NB Footwear Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|132.56%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
NB Footwear Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.70
|
|6.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.30
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.30
|YEAR Low/High
|5.47
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|500.00
