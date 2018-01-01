JUST IN
NCC Ltd.

BSE: 500294 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: NCC ISIN Code: INE868B01028
About NCC Ltd.

NCC Ltd

Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited (NCC), a construction and infrastructure enterprise was started its journey in 22nd March of the year 1990. NCC is the only construction company from India hailed as 'Best Under a Billion' in Asia Pacific and evolved from a mere contractor to a full-fledged infrastructure solutions provider. The Company's business divisions are categorized as Building & Housi...

NCC Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7,328
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.10
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.31
Book Value / Share () [*S] 67.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

NCC Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1850.69 1903.65 -2.78
Other Income 28.08 39.29 -28.53
Total Income 1878.77 1942.94 -3.3
Total Expenses 1625.57 1737.22 -6.43
Operating Profit 253.2 205.72 23.08
Net Profit 100.36 58.27 72.23
Equity Capital 111.19 111.19 -
NCC Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NCC 122.00 3.43 7327.93
Sadbhav Engg. 372.75 -1.97 6396.39
Sadbhav Infra. 130.50 0.54 4596.60
KNR Construct. 294.50 -0.17 4140.67
NCC Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 19.56
Banks/FIs 0.55
FIIs 19.91
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 27.06
Indian Public 20.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.01
NCC Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
09/08 Reliance Securities Buy 89 PDF IconDetails
NCC Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.79% -6.97% -0.03% -0.99%
1 Month 2.95% 6.39% -1.65% -0.96%
3 Month 1.12% -2.80% 1.53% 0.87%
6 Month 35.33% 42.08% 4.90% 4.23%
1 Year 54.92% 53.47% 16.55% 16.00%
3 Year 23.11% 33.57% 16.61% 18.25%

NCC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 118.65
122.10
Week Low/High 116.30
131.00
Month Low/High 114.10
133.00
YEAR Low/High 77.55
142.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
228.00

