NCC Ltd.
|BSE: 500294
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: NCC
|ISIN Code: INE868B01028
|BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar
|122.00
|
4.05
(3.43%)
|
OPEN
122.00
|
HIGH
122.10
|
LOW
118.65
|NSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar
|121.55
|
3.45
(2.92%)
|
OPEN
119.90
|
HIGH
122.10
|
LOW
118.60
About NCC Ltd.
Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited (NCC), a construction and infrastructure enterprise was started its journey in 22nd March of the year 1990. NCC is the only construction company from India hailed as 'Best Under a Billion' in Asia Pacific and evolved from a mere contractor to a full-fledged infrastructure solutions provider. The Company's business divisions are categorized as Building & Housi...> More
NCC Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7,328
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.07
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.10
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.31
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|67.41
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.81
News
-
NCC Q3 net profit up 72% at Rs 1 bn on increased gross profit margin
-
-
Nifty outlook and top trading calls for today's trade: Prabhudas Lilladher
-
Derivative Strategy on Nagarjuna Construction by HDFC Securities
-
NCC hits 52-week high as consortium bags coal mine project from NTPC
Announcement
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31-12-2017
-
-
NCC Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
NCC Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1850.69
|1903.65
|-2.78
|Other Income
|28.08
|39.29
|-28.53
|Total Income
|1878.77
|1942.94
|-3.3
|Total Expenses
|1625.57
|1737.22
|-6.43
|Operating Profit
|253.2
|205.72
|23.08
|Net Profit
|100.36
|58.27
|72.23
|Equity Capital
|111.19
|111.19
|-
NCC Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|NCC
|122.00
|3.43
|7327.93
|Sadbhav Engg.
|372.75
|-1.97
|6396.39
|Sadbhav Infra.
|130.50
|0.54
|4596.60
|KNR Construct.
|294.50
|-0.17
|4140.67
NCC Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NCC Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|09/08
|Reliance Securities
|Buy
|89
|Details
NCC Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.79%
|-6.97%
|-0.03%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|2.95%
|6.39%
|-1.65%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|1.12%
|-2.80%
|1.53%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|35.33%
|42.08%
|4.90%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|54.92%
|53.47%
|16.55%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|23.11%
|33.57%
|16.61%
|18.25%
NCC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|118.65
|
|122.10
|Week Low/High
|116.30
|
|131.00
|Month Low/High
|114.10
|
|133.00
|YEAR Low/High
|77.55
|
|142.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|228.00
