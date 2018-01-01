JUST IN
NCC Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531452 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE768B01012
BSE 15:15 | 16 Feb 1.20 0.05
(4.35%)
OPEN

1.20

 HIGH

1.20

 LOW

1.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan NCC Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.15
VOLUME 3750
52-Week high 2.20
52-Week low 1.11
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.20
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About NCC Finance Ltd.

NCC Finance Ltd

NCC Finance, incorporated on June 20, 1994 as a public company, is a software development firm. It is part of the NCC group headed by AVS Raju. The company is operating from Hyderabad. The company develops software and provides multimedia, resource mapping, geographic information system, AM/FM, global positioning system and IT-enabled services. In financial year 2007, it exited from the non-bankin...> More

NCC Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 17.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

NCC Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.07 -
Total Income 0.07 -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 0.07 -114.29
Net Profit -0.01 0.07 -114.29
Equity Capital 6.02 6.02 -
NCC Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shivansh Finserv 1.24 -4.62 0.77
ATN Intl. 0.19 0.00 0.75
Capfin India 2.59 4.86 0.74
Geetanjali Cred. 1.64 -4.65 0.72
NCC Finance 1.20 4.35 0.72
R R Securities 2.36 4.89 0.71
Premium Capital 1.05 -4.55 0.69
NCC Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.11
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 74.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.21
NCC Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -40.89% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 37.93% NA 17.24% 19.01%

NCC Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.20
1.20
Week Low/High 0.00
1.20
Month Low/High 1.20
1.00
YEAR Low/High 1.11
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
50.00

