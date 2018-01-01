NCC Finance Ltd

NCC Finance, incorporated on June 20, 1994 as a public company, is a software development firm. It is part of the NCC group headed by AVS Raju. The company is operating from Hyderabad. The company develops software and provides multimedia, resource mapping, geographic information system, AM/FM, global positioning system and IT-enabled services. In financial year 2007, it exited from the non-bankin...> More