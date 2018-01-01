NCC Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531452
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE768B01012
|BSE 15:15 | 16 Feb
|1.20
|
0.05
(4.35%)
|
OPEN
1.20
|
HIGH
1.20
|
LOW
1.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|NCC Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.15
|VOLUME
|3750
|52-Week high
|2.20
|52-Week low
|1.11
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.20
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About NCC Finance Ltd.
NCC Finance, incorporated on June 20, 1994 as a public company, is a software development firm. It is part of the NCC group headed by AVS Raju. The company is operating from Hyderabad. The company develops software and provides multimedia, resource mapping, geographic information system, AM/FM, global positioning system and IT-enabled services. In financial year 2007, it exited from the non-bankin...> More
NCC Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|17.14
NCC Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.07
|-
|Total Income
|0.07
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|0.07
|-114.29
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|0.07
|-114.29
|Equity Capital
|6.02
|6.02
|-
NCC Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shivansh Finserv
|1.24
|-4.62
|0.77
|ATN Intl.
|0.19
|0.00
|0.75
|Capfin India
|2.59
|4.86
|0.74
|Geetanjali Cred.
|1.64
|-4.65
|0.72
|NCC Finance
|1.20
|4.35
|0.72
|R R Securities
|2.36
|4.89
|0.71
|Premium Capital
|1.05
|-4.55
|0.69
NCC Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NCC Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-40.89%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|37.93%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
NCC Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.20
|
|1.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.20
|Month Low/High
|1.20
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.11
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|50.00
Quick Links for NCC Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices