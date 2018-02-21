JUST IN
NCL Industries Ltd.

BSE: 502168 Sector: Industrials
NSE: NCLIND ISIN Code: INE732C01016
BSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar 225.05 6.00
(2.74%)
OPEN

222.05

 HIGH

228.40

 LOW

220.95
NSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar 222.80 2.60
(1.18%)
OPEN

223.90

 HIGH

228.50

 LOW

220.60
About NCL Industries Ltd.

NCL Industries Ltd

NCL Industries (formerly known as Nagarjuna Cement) promoted by K Ramachandra Raju and Associates. The company got its present name in view of its diversified activities. The company set up mini cement plant initially with the capacity of 66,000 Tonnes Per annum. The Plant commenced its commercial production in February 1984. The current capacity of the company has increased to 2,97,000 TPA. The c...> More

NCL Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,018
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.71
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.93
Book Value / Share () [*S] 103.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

NCL Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 222.72 209.22 6.45
Other Income 0.56 1.03 -45.63
Total Income 223.28 210.25 6.2
Total Expenses 194.29 174.82 11.14
Operating Profit 29 35.44 -18.17
Net Profit 13.72 18.83 -27.14
Equity Capital 45.23 36.73 -
NCL Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sanghi Inds. 117.50 6.00 2949.25
Sagar Cements 913.95 -0.85 1864.46
K C P 115.90 -1.15 1493.95
NCL Inds. 225.05 2.74 1017.90
Mangalam Cement 322.00 0.05 859.42
Deccan Cements 538.95 -0.38 754.53
Udaipur Cement 23.50 -1.26 693.72
NCL Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.09
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 3.45
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 14.99
Indian Public 32.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.83
NCL Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.81% -4.42% 0.08% -0.89%
1 Month -7.88% -12.30% -1.53% -0.85%
3 Month -8.22% -9.17% 1.64% 0.98%
6 Month -4.07% -4.48% 5.02% 4.34%
1 Year 40.22% 42.23% 16.68% 16.12%
3 Year 373.79% 353.31% 16.74% 18.37%

NCL Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 220.95
228.40
Week Low/High 203.60
229.00
Month Low/High 203.60
251.00
YEAR Low/High 155.00
310.00
All TIME Low/High 1.71
310.00

