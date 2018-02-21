NCL Industries Ltd

NCL Industries (formerly known as Nagarjuna Cement) promoted by K Ramachandra Raju and Associates. The company got its present name in view of its diversified activities. The company set up mini cement plant initially with the capacity of 66,000 Tonnes Per annum. The Plant commenced its commercial production in February 1984. The current capacity of the company has increased to 2,97,000 TPA. The c...> More