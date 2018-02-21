NCL Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 502168
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: NCLIND
|ISIN Code: INE732C01016
|BSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar
|225.05
|
6.00
(2.74%)
|
OPEN
222.05
|
HIGH
228.40
|
LOW
220.95
|NSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar
|222.80
|
2.60
(1.18%)
|
OPEN
223.90
|
HIGH
228.50
|
LOW
220.60
|OPEN
|222.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|219.05
|VOLUME
|9618
|52-Week high
|310.00
|52-Week low
|155.00
|P/E
|18.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,018
|Buy Price
|223.85
|Buy Qty
|55.00
|Sell Price
|225.05
|Sell Qty
|30.00
About NCL Industries Ltd.
NCL Industries (formerly known as Nagarjuna Cement) promoted by K Ramachandra Raju and Associates. The company got its present name in view of its diversified activities. The company set up mini cement plant initially with the capacity of 66,000 Tonnes Per annum. The Plant commenced its commercial production in February 1984. The current capacity of the company has increased to 2,97,000 TPA. The c...> More
NCL Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,018
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.71
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.93
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|103.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.17
NCL Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|222.72
|209.22
|6.45
|Other Income
|0.56
|1.03
|-45.63
|Total Income
|223.28
|210.25
|6.2
|Total Expenses
|194.29
|174.82
|11.14
|Operating Profit
|29
|35.44
|-18.17
|Net Profit
|13.72
|18.83
|-27.14
|Equity Capital
|45.23
|36.73
|-
NCL Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sanghi Inds.
|117.50
|6.00
|2949.25
|Sagar Cements
|913.95
|-0.85
|1864.46
|K C P
|115.90
|-1.15
|1493.95
|NCL Inds.
|225.05
|2.74
|1017.90
|Mangalam Cement
|322.00
|0.05
|859.42
|Deccan Cements
|538.95
|-0.38
|754.53
|Udaipur Cement
|23.50
|-1.26
|693.72
NCL Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NCL Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.81%
|-4.42%
|0.08%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|-7.88%
|-12.30%
|-1.53%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-8.22%
|-9.17%
|1.64%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|-4.07%
|-4.48%
|5.02%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|40.22%
|42.23%
|16.68%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|373.79%
|353.31%
|16.74%
|18.37%
NCL Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|220.95
|
|228.40
|Week Low/High
|203.60
|
|229.00
|Month Low/High
|203.60
|
|251.00
|YEAR Low/High
|155.00
|
|310.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.71
|
|310.00
