NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 530557 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE132F01020
BSE 13:44 | 12 Mar 1.47 -0.03
(-2.00%)
OPEN

1.47

 HIGH

1.50

 LOW

1.47
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.47
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.50
VOLUME 1050
52-Week high 13.97
52-Week low 1.47
P/E 12.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.47
Sell Qty 548.00
OPEN 1.47
CLOSE 1.50
VOLUME 1050
52-Week high 13.97
52-Week low 1.47
P/E 12.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.47
Sell Qty 548.00

About NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd.

NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd

NCL Research and Financial Services Limited was incorporated in the year 1985. The company is engaged in the trading of textiles products in India. It involves in the trading of finished fabrics; and invests in shares and securities. The company is based in Mumbai, India.

NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.25
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.25 2.43 -89.71
Other Income -
Total Income 0.25 2.43 -89.71
Total Expenses 0.83 1.7 -51.18
Operating Profit -0.58 0.73 -179.45
Net Profit -0.58 0.73 -179.45
Equity Capital 29.09 29.09 -
NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Capital Trade Lk 4.33 -1.81 22.08
Tilak Ventures 1.69 -4.52 21.72
Wagend Infra 4.56 -1.94 21.50
NCl Res. & Finl. 1.47 -2.00 21.38
Alacrity Sec. 10.00 1.52 21.08
Unno Industries 0.49 0.00 20.89
Ashika Credit 28.80 1.95 20.13
NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.79
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 6.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 90.35
NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.98% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -39.26% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.47
1.50
Week Low/High 1.47
2.00
Month Low/High 1.47
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.47
14.00
All TIME Low/High 0.52
88.00

