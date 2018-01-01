You are here » Home
NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 530557
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE132F01020
BSE
13:44 | 12 Mar
1.47
-0.03
(-2.00%)
OPEN
1.47
HIGH
1.50
LOW
1.47
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.47
|CLOSE
|1.50
|VOLUME
|1050
|52-Week high
|13.97
|52-Week low
|1.47
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.47
|Sell Qty
|548.00
About NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd.
NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd
NCL Research and Financial Services Limited was incorporated in the year 1985. The company is engaged in the trading of textiles products in India. It involves in the trading of finished fabrics; and invests in shares and securities. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More
NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.98%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-39.26%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.47
|
|1.50
|Week Low/High
|1.47
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.47
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.47
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.52
|
|88.00
Quick Links for NCL Research and Financial Services: