NDA Securities Ltd.

BSE: 511535 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE026C01013
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 27 Feb 7.56 0.36
(5.00%)
OPEN

7.56

 HIGH

7.56

 LOW

7.56
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan NDA Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.56
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.20
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 13.00
52-Week low 6.86
P/E 27.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 7.56
Buy Qty 1700.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About NDA Securities Ltd.

NDA Securities Ltd

NDA Securities was incorporated on 21 Sep.'92 and was promoted by N D Agarwal & Sanjay Agarwal. The company is been engaged in securities trading and investments and merchant banking including underwriting and issue advisory services. The company came out with a public issue in Jul.'94 to augment long-term resources and to strengthen the existing infrastructure for merchant banking activities. ...> More

NDA Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.28
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

NDA Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.53 1.07 42.99
Other Income 0.23 0.29 -20.69
Total Income 1.76 1.36 29.41
Total Expenses 1.51 1.3 16.15
Operating Profit 0.24 0.06 300
Net Profit 0.12 -0.09 233.33
Equity Capital 5.09 5.09 -
> More on NDA Securities Ltd Financials Results

NDA Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Franklin Indust. 11.00 0.92 3.98
Anjani Finance 3.88 -4.90 3.93
Nikki Glob.Fin. 11.31 -1.99 3.87
Decillion Fin. 11.00 0.00 3.85
NDA Securities 7.56 5.00 3.85
Allied Herbals 24.45 0.00 3.84
Darjeeling Ropew 12.55 -1.95 3.83
> More on NDA Securities Ltd Peer Group

NDA Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.47
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.26
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.27
> More on NDA Securities Ltd Share Holding Pattern

NDA Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.49% -0.61%
1 Month NA NA -1.14% -0.58%
3 Month NA NA 2.05% 1.26%
6 Month NA NA 5.45% 4.63%
1 Year -41.85% NA 17.15% 16.44%
3 Year NA NA 17.21% 18.70%

NDA Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.56
7.56
Week Low/High 0.00
7.56
Month Low/High 6.86
8.00
YEAR Low/High 6.86
13.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
52.00

Quick Links for NDA Securities: