NDA Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 511535
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE026C01013
|BSE LIVE 15:14 | 27 Feb
|7.56
|
0.36
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
7.56
|
HIGH
7.56
|
LOW
7.56
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|NDA Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN
|7.56
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.20
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|13.00
|52-Week low
|6.86
|P/E
|27.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|7.56
|Buy Qty
|1700.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|27.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About NDA Securities Ltd.
NDA Securities was incorporated on 21 Sep.'92 and was promoted by N D Agarwal & Sanjay Agarwal. The company is been engaged in securities trading and investments and merchant banking including underwriting and issue advisory services. The company came out with a public issue in Jul.'94 to augment long-term resources and to strengthen the existing infrastructure for merchant banking activities. ...> More
NDA Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.28
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|13.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.55
NDA Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.53
|1.07
|42.99
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.29
|-20.69
|Total Income
|1.76
|1.36
|29.41
|Total Expenses
|1.51
|1.3
|16.15
|Operating Profit
|0.24
|0.06
|300
|Net Profit
|0.12
|-0.09
|233.33
|Equity Capital
|5.09
|5.09
|-
NDA Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Franklin Indust.
|11.00
|0.92
|3.98
|Anjani Finance
|3.88
|-4.90
|3.93
|Nikki Glob.Fin.
|11.31
|-1.99
|3.87
|Decillion Fin.
|11.00
|0.00
|3.85
|NDA Securities
|7.56
|5.00
|3.85
|Allied Herbals
|24.45
|0.00
|3.84
|Darjeeling Ropew
|12.55
|-1.95
|3.83
NDA Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NDA Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.49%
|-0.61%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.14%
|-0.58%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.05%
|1.26%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.45%
|4.63%
|1 Year
|-41.85%
|NA
|17.15%
|16.44%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.21%
|18.70%
NDA Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.56
|
|7.56
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.56
|Month Low/High
|6.86
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.86
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|52.00
