Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 508670
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE605D01012
|
BSE
LIVE
15:09 | 09 Mar
|
1370.70
|
-65.30
(-4.55%)
|
OPEN
1370.70
|
HIGH
1370.70
|
LOW
1370.70
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd.
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd
Neelamalai Agro Industries Limited engages in the production and sale of tea in India and internationally. The company is based in Coonoor, India.
Neelamalai Agro Industries was incorporated on April 21, 1943 as a plantation company based in the Nilgiris. The company was earlier known as Neelamalai Tea & Coffee Estate & Industries, it got its present name on November 17, 1986....> More
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.54
|8.42
|1.43
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.21
|0
|Total Income
|8.76
|8.63
|1.51
|Total Expenses
|9.33
|8.85
|5.42
|Operating Profit
|-0.57
|-0.21
|-171.43
|Net Profit
|-0.93
|-0.42
|-121.43
|Equity Capital
|0.63
|0.63
| -
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.17%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.44%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|-4.02%
|NA
|1.74%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|22.37%
|NA
|5.12%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.79%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.85%
|18.43%
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1370.70
|
|1370.70
|Week Low/High
|1370.70
|
|1436.00
|Month Low/High
|1370.70
|
|1511.00
|YEAR Low/High
|957.00
|
|2011.00
|All TIME Low/High
|25.00
|
|2011.00
