Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 508670 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE605D01012
BSE LIVE 15:09 | 09 Mar 1370.70 -65.30
(-4.55%)
OPEN

1370.70

 HIGH

1370.70

 LOW

1370.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd.

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd

Neelamalai Agro Industries Limited engages in the production and sale of tea in India and internationally. The company is based in Coonoor, India. Neelamalai Agro Industries was incorporated on April 21, 1943 as a plantation company based in the Nilgiris. The company was earlier known as Neelamalai Tea & Coffee Estate & Industries, it got its present name on November 17, 1986....> More

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   86
EPS - TTM () [*S] 66.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.74
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   200.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.45
Book Value / Share () [*S] 687.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.54 8.42 1.43
Other Income 0.21 0.21 0
Total Income 8.76 8.63 1.51
Total Expenses 9.33 8.85 5.42
Operating Profit -0.57 -0.21 -171.43
Net Profit -0.93 -0.42 -121.43
Equity Capital 0.63 0.63 -
> More on Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Financials Results

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Assam CO. (I) 4.42 1.38 136.93
Warren Tea 109.35 -1.44 130.67
Rishiroop 109.00 -2.11 105.73
Neelamalai Agro 1370.70 -4.55 86.35
B & A 254.00 0.32 78.74
Joonktolle Tea 156.00 -2.50 64.58
Somi Conv.Belt. 53.20 -1.85 62.67
> More on Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Peer Group

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.46
Banks/FIs 0.68
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.54
> More on Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.17% -0.84%
1 Month NA NA -1.44% -0.81%
3 Month -4.02% NA 1.74% 1.02%
6 Month 22.37% NA 5.12% 4.39%
1 Year NA NA 16.79% 16.17%
3 Year NA NA 16.85% 18.43%

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1370.70
1370.70
Week Low/High 1370.70
1436.00
Month Low/High 1370.70
1511.00
YEAR Low/High 957.00
2011.00
All TIME Low/High 25.00
2011.00

