Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd

Neelamalai Agro Industries Limited engages in the production and sale of tea in India and internationally. The company is based in Coonoor, India. Neelamalai Agro Industries was incorporated on April 21, 1943 as a plantation company based in the Nilgiris. The company was earlier known as Neelamalai Tea & Coffee Estate & Industries, it got its present name on November 17, 1986....> More