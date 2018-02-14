JUST IN
Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd.

BSE: 531049 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE741D01015
BSE 14:09 | 09 Mar 9.31 -0.49
(-5.00%)
OPEN

9.31

 HIGH

9.31

 LOW

9.31
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 9.31
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.80
VOLUME 1300
52-Week high 12.00
52-Week low 5.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd.

Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd

Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd [NRL] is the largest manufacturer of Granite Stones from INDIA. NRL is integrated Granite quarrying & processing unit. The company was incorporated in the year 1988. Since its inception, NRL has been a forerunner in the Natural Stone Industry. For more than a decade the NRL name remained synonymous with a steadfast commitment to quality and service.

Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.05 -
Other Income 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Total Income 0.02 0.08 -75
Total Expenses 0.03 0.08 -62.5
Operating Profit -0.01 0.01 -200
Net Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Equity Capital 5.04 5.03 -
Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IO System 3.13 -4.86 5.29
Karnimata Cold 10.25 6.66 5.21
Techtran Poly. 3.43 4.89 5.16
Neelkanth Rock 9.31 -5.00 4.69
Kilburn Off. Aut 6.85 4.74 4.62
Jain Marmo Inds 14.70 5.00 4.60
Towa Sokki 5.50 0.00 4.59
Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.83
Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 35.91% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.31
9.31
Week Low/High 9.31
10.00
Month Low/High 9.31
12.00
YEAR Low/High 5.90
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
32.00

