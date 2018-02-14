You are here » Home
» Company
» Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd
Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd.
|BSE: 531049
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE741D01015
|
BSE
14:09 | 09 Mar
|
9.31
|
-0.49
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
9.31
|
HIGH
9.31
|
LOW
9.31
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.31
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.80
|VOLUME
|1300
|52-Week high
|12.00
|52-Week low
|5.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|9.31
|CLOSE
|9.80
|VOLUME
|1300
|52-Week high
|12.00
|52-Week low
|5.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4.69
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd.
Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd
Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd [NRL] is the largest manufacturer of Granite Stones from INDIA. NRL is integrated Granite quarrying & processing unit. The company was incorporated in the year 1988. Since its inception, NRL has been a forerunner in the Natural Stone Industry.
For more than a decade the NRL name remained synonymous with a steadfast commitment to quality and service. It is this commitm...> More
Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|0.05
|-
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.08
|-75
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.08
|-62.5
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|0.01
|-200
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-100
|Equity Capital
|5.04
|5.03
| -
Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd - Peer Group
Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|35.91%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.31
|
|9.31
|Week Low/High
|9.31
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|9.31
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.90
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|32.00
Quick Links for Neelkanth Rockminerals: