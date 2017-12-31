JUST IN
Neha International Ltd.

BSE: 519560 Sector: Others
NSE: NEHAINT ISIN Code: INE874D01022
BSE 15:11 | 12 Mar 6.57 -0.02
(-0.30%)
OPEN

6.80

 HIGH

6.80

 LOW

6.20
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 27 Jun Neha International Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Neha International Ltd.

Neha International Ltd

The company was originally incorporated as Campasino International on 12 Jul.'93 and subsequently changed to the present one. It was initially promoted by P Ramanuja Reddy and his associates. The company grows cut flowers, mostly roses, for exports. It entered into a comprehensive collaboration agreement for technical assistance with a Dutch company, Moerheim Roses & Trading, for supervisory a...> More

Neha International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.64
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 51.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Neha International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 69.05 112.16 -38.44
Other Income 0.09 -
Total Income 69.15 112.16 -38.35
Total Expenses 66.94 108.71 -38.42
Operating Profit 2.21 3.45 -35.94
Net Profit 0.82 1.3 -36.92
Equity Capital 28.38 28.38 -
Neha International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pacific Inds 149.30 3.32 20.16
Inanna Fashion 8.85 -0.56 18.87
RCL Retail 15.18 -2.06 18.69
Neha Intl. 6.57 -0.30 18.65
S & T Corpn 28.85 0.00 18.38
Rammaica (India) 18.85 -7.37 17.96
Emerald Leisures 90.35 -4.89 17.62
Neha International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 14.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 69.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.87
Neha International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.25% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.39% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.28% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 26.10% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -1.35% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -4.78% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Neha International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.20
6.80
Week Low/High 6.20
8.00
Month Low/High 6.20
9.00
YEAR Low/High 4.60
13.00
All TIME Low/High 1.35
272.00

