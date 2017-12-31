Neha International Ltd.
|BSE: 519560
|Sector: Others
|NSE: NEHAINT
|ISIN Code: INE874D01022
|BSE 15:11 | 12 Mar
|6.57
|
-0.02
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
6.80
|
HIGH
6.80
|
LOW
6.20
|NSE LIVE 00:00 | 27 Jun
|Neha International Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.59
|VOLUME
|50147
|52-Week high
|12.90
|52-Week low
|4.60
|P/E
|7.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|6.21
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|6.57
|Sell Qty
|198.00
About Neha International Ltd.
The company was originally incorporated as Campasino International on 12 Jul.'93 and subsequently changed to the present one. It was initially promoted by P Ramanuja Reddy and his associates. The company grows cut flowers, mostly roses, for exports. It entered into a comprehensive collaboration agreement for technical assistance with a Dutch company, Moerheim Roses & Trading, for supervisory a...> More
Neha International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.86
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|7.64
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|51.65
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.13
Announcement
Neha International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|69.05
|112.16
|-38.44
|Other Income
|0.09
|-
|Total Income
|69.15
|112.16
|-38.35
|Total Expenses
|66.94
|108.71
|-38.42
|Operating Profit
|2.21
|3.45
|-35.94
|Net Profit
|0.82
|1.3
|-36.92
|Equity Capital
|28.38
|28.38
|-
Neha International Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pacific Inds
|149.30
|3.32
|20.16
|Inanna Fashion
|8.85
|-0.56
|18.87
|RCL Retail
|15.18
|-2.06
|18.69
|Neha Intl.
|6.57
|-0.30
|18.65
|S & T Corpn
|28.85
|0.00
|18.38
|Rammaica (India)
|18.85
|-7.37
|17.96
|Emerald Leisures
|90.35
|-4.89
|17.62
Neha International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Neha International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.25%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.39%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.28%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|26.10%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-1.35%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-4.78%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Neha International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.20
|
|6.80
|Week Low/High
|6.20
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|6.20
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.60
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.35
|
|272.00
