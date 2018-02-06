NELCO Ltd.
|BSE: 504112
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: NELCO
|ISIN Code: INE045B01015
|BSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar
|165.50
|
9.70
(6.23%)
|
OPEN
160.90
|
HIGH
171.35
|
LOW
158.00
|NSE LIVE 14:07 | 12 Mar
|168.00
|
11.65
(7.45%)
|
OPEN
159.80
|
HIGH
171.95
|
LOW
158.25
About NELCO Ltd.
The National Radio & Electronics Company (NELCO) was promoted in 1940 by the Investment Corporation of India, inter alia, to manufacture broadcasting equipment. Its present activities are the manufacture, trade and sale of consumer electronic products, sale of business systems and office products. NELCO has technical collaboration/technical transfer agreements with Serck Control, UK, for 16 RIT...> More
NELCO Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|378
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.11
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|40.27
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Jan 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.26
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|20.04
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter & Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requiremen
NELCO Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|37.24
|36.49
|2.06
|Other Income
|1.22
|2.04
|-40.2
|Total Income
|38.46
|38.53
|-0.18
|Total Expenses
|30.05
|31.98
|-6.04
|Operating Profit
|8.41
|6.55
|28.4
|Net Profit
|3.43
|2.29
|49.78
|Equity Capital
|22.82
|22.82
|-
NELCO Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|H F C L
|26.70
|1.71
|3309.20
|Goldst.Infratec.
|193.55
|-1.78
|971.14
|Astra Microwave
|87.00
|2.29
|753.42
|NELCO
|165.50
|6.23
|377.67
|Suyog Telematics
|358.15
|-5.00
|363.52
|AGC Networks
|113.50
|-2.91
|323.13
|Avantel
|540.00
|3.05
|218.70
NELCO Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NELCO Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.76%
|-6.01%
|0.01%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|13.24%
|25.00%
|-1.61%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|40.73%
|42.98%
|1.57%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|64.92%
|64.87%
|4.95%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|113.69%
|115.66%
|16.59%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|99.76%
|95.80%
|16.66%
|18.30%
NELCO Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|158.00
|
|171.35
|Week Low/High
|148.50
|
|179.00
|Month Low/High
|135.00
|
|189.00
|YEAR Low/High
|76.10
|
|189.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.20
|
|1700.00
