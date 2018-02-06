JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » NELCO Ltd

NELCO Ltd.

BSE: 504112 Sector: Telecom
NSE: NELCO ISIN Code: INE045B01015
BSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar 165.50 9.70
(6.23%)
OPEN

160.90

 HIGH

171.35

 LOW

158.00
NSE LIVE 14:07 | 12 Mar 168.00 11.65
(7.45%)
OPEN

159.80

 HIGH

171.95

 LOW

158.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 160.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 155.80
VOLUME 219454
52-Week high 189.30
52-Week low 76.10
P/E 40.27
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 378
Buy Price 165.20
Buy Qty 25.00
Sell Price 165.50
Sell Qty 80.00
OPEN 160.90
CLOSE 155.80
VOLUME 219454
52-Week high 189.30
52-Week low 76.10
P/E 40.27
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 378
Buy Price 165.20
Buy Qty 25.00
Sell Price 165.50
Sell Qty 80.00

About NELCO Ltd.

NELCO Ltd

The National Radio & Electronics Company (NELCO) was promoted in 1940 by the Investment Corporation of India, inter alia, to manufacture broadcasting equipment. Its present activities are the manufacture, trade and sale of consumer electronic products, sale of business systems and office products. NELCO has technical collaboration/technical transfer agreements with Serck Control, UK, for 16 RIT...> More

NELCO Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   378
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.27
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Jan 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 20.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

NELCO Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 37.24 36.49 2.06
Other Income 1.22 2.04 -40.2
Total Income 38.46 38.53 -0.18
Total Expenses 30.05 31.98 -6.04
Operating Profit 8.41 6.55 28.4
Net Profit 3.43 2.29 49.78
Equity Capital 22.82 22.82 -
> More on NELCO Ltd Financials Results

NELCO Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
H F C L 26.70 1.71 3309.20
Goldst.Infratec. 193.55 -1.78 971.14
Astra Microwave 87.00 2.29 753.42
NELCO 165.50 6.23 377.67
Suyog Telematics 358.15 -5.00 363.52
AGC Networks 113.50 -2.91 323.13
Avantel 540.00 3.05 218.70
> More on NELCO Ltd Peer Group

NELCO Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.09
Banks/FIs 0.68
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 37.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.83
> More on NELCO Ltd Share Holding Pattern

NELCO Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.76% -6.01% 0.01% -0.95%
1 Month 13.24% 25.00% -1.61% -0.92%
3 Month 40.73% 42.98% 1.57% 0.91%
6 Month 64.92% 64.87% 4.95% 4.27%
1 Year 113.69% 115.66% 16.59% 16.04%
3 Year 99.76% 95.80% 16.66% 18.30%

NELCO Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 158.00
171.35
Week Low/High 148.50
179.00
Month Low/High 135.00
189.00
YEAR Low/High 76.10
189.00
All TIME Low/High 2.20
1700.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for NELCO: