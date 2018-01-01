JUST IN
Neo Corp International Ltd.

BSE: 523820 Sector: Industrials
NSE: NEOCORP ISIN Code: INE851C01014
BSE 14:22 | 12 Mar 2.76 -0.10
(-3.50%)
OPEN

2.86

 HIGH

2.86

 LOW

2.76
NSE 00:00 | 29 Jan Neo Corp International Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Neo Corp International Ltd.

Neo Corp International Ltd

Incorporated on 2 Feb.'85, Neo Sack (NSL) was promoted by K S Trivedi, the present chairman. Commercial production started in 1986. The company manufactures HDPE/PP woven sacks, both laminated and unlaminated. It is increasing its capacity from 900 tpa to 2300 tpa by adding two more products, flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) and fabrillated yarn. It has entered into a collaboration...> More

Neo Corp International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   2.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Neo Corp International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 24.9 102.89 -75.8
Other Income -
Total Income 24.9 102.89 -75.8
Total Expenses 54.66 128.88 -57.59
Operating Profit -29.76 -25.99 -14.51
Net Profit -34.37 -37.1 7.36
Equity Capital 38.02 38.02 -
> More on Neo Corp International Ltd Financials Results

Neo Corp International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Salguti Industri 19.00 -5.00 14.33
Jumbo Bag 14.85 3.13 12.43
Press. Senstive 8.03 4.97 11.92
Neo Corp Intern 2.76 -3.50 10.49
KCCL Plastic 1.87 -4.59 9.85
Duropack 17.05 -4.75 8.99
Guj. Containers 13.75 -3.44 7.77
> More on Neo Corp International Ltd Peer Group

Neo Corp International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.69
Banks/FIs 1.72
FIIs 0.21
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 61.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.28
> More on Neo Corp International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Neo Corp International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.50% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.31% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -19.30% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -34.29% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -61.13% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -91.38% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Neo Corp International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.76
2.86
Week Low/High 2.76
3.00
Month Low/High 2.76
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.76
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
79.00

