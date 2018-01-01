You are here » Home
Neo Corp International Ltd.
|BSE: 523820
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: NEOCORP
|ISIN Code: INE851C01014
|
BSE
14:22 | 12 Mar
|
2.76
|
-0.10
(-3.50%)
|
OPEN
2.86
|
HIGH
2.86
|
LOW
2.76
|
NSE
00:00 | 29 Jan
|
Neo Corp International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.86
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.86
|VOLUME
|2456
|52-Week high
|7.89
|52-Week low
|2.76
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.76
|Sell Qty
|16113.00
About Neo Corp International Ltd.
Neo Corp International Ltd
Incorporated on 2 Feb.'85, Neo Sack (NSL) was promoted by K S Trivedi, the present chairman. Commercial production started in 1986. The company manufactures HDPE/PP woven sacks, both laminated and unlaminated. It is increasing its capacity from 900 tpa to 2300 tpa by adding two more products, flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) and fabrillated yarn.
It has entered into a collaboration...> More
Neo Corp International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Neo Corp International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Neo Corp International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|24.9
|102.89
|-75.8
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|24.9
|102.89
|-75.8
|Total Expenses
|54.66
|128.88
|-57.59
|Operating Profit
|-29.76
|-25.99
|-14.51
|Net Profit
|-34.37
|-37.1
|7.36
|Equity Capital
|38.02
|38.02
| -
Neo Corp International Ltd - Peer Group
Neo Corp International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Neo Corp International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.50%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.31%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-19.30%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-34.29%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-61.13%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-91.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Neo Corp International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.76
|
|2.86
|Week Low/High
|2.76
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.76
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.76
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|79.00
Quick Links for Neo Corp International: