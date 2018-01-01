Neo Infracon Ltd.
|BSE: 514332
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE216I01017
|BSE 15:23 | 28 Feb
|48.40
|
1.40
(2.98%)
|
OPEN
49.30
|
HIGH
49.30
|
LOW
48.40
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Neo Infracon Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Neo Infracon Ltd.
Neo Infracon Ltd
Neo Infracon Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|26
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.15
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|42.09
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.95
Announcement
Neo Infracon Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.77
|0.81
|-4.94
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.09
|-44.44
|Total Income
|0.82
|0.91
|-9.89
|Total Expenses
|0.73
|0.64
|14.06
|Operating Profit
|0.09
|0.26
|-65.38
|Net Profit
|-0.5
|0.05
|-1100
|Equity Capital
|5.31
|5.31
|-
Neo Infracon Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|BSEL Infra.
|4.10
|-2.38
|33.87
|Simplex Projects
|23.85
|-3.25
|30.05
|Shashijit Infra.
|31.95
|-3.62
|27.54
|Neo Infracon
|48.40
|2.98
|25.70
|Athena Construc.
|29.65
|6.08
|22.24
|P B A Infra.
|14.45
|-3.67
|19.51
|Anubhav Infrast.
|9.03
|0.00
|19.33
Neo Infracon Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Neo Infracon Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|12.69%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Neo Infracon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|48.40
|
|49.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|49.30
|Month Low/High
|39.05
|
|49.00
|YEAR Low/High
|32.50
|
|71.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|81.00
