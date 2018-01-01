JUST IN
Neo Infracon Ltd.

BSE: 514332 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE216I01017
BSE 15:23 | 28 Feb 48.40 1.40
(2.98%)
OPEN

49.30

 HIGH

49.30

 LOW

48.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Neo Infracon Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Neo Infracon Ltd.

Neo Infracon Ltd

Neo Infracon Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.15
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 42.09
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.95
Announcement

Neo Infracon Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.77 0.81 -4.94
Other Income 0.05 0.09 -44.44
Total Income 0.82 0.91 -9.89
Total Expenses 0.73 0.64 14.06
Operating Profit 0.09 0.26 -65.38
Net Profit -0.5 0.05 -1100
Equity Capital 5.31 5.31 -
> More on Neo Infracon Ltd Financials Results

Neo Infracon Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BSEL Infra. 4.10 -2.38 33.87
Simplex Projects 23.85 -3.25 30.05
Shashijit Infra. 31.95 -3.62 27.54
Neo Infracon 48.40 2.98 25.70
Athena Construc. 29.65 6.08 22.24
P B A Infra. 14.45 -3.67 19.51
Anubhav Infrast. 9.03 0.00 19.33
> More on Neo Infracon Ltd Peer Group

Neo Infracon Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.23
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.43
> More on Neo Infracon Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Neo Infracon Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 12.69% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Neo Infracon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 48.40
49.30
Week Low/High 0.00
49.30
Month Low/High 39.05
49.00
YEAR Low/High 32.50
71.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
81.00

