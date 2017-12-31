Neogem India Ltd.
|BSE: 526195
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE552E01014
|BSE 11:40 | 19 Feb
|4.52
|
-0.23
(-4.84%)
|
OPEN
4.52
|
HIGH
4.52
|
LOW
4.52
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Neogem India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.52
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.75
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|6.00
|52-Week low
|3.57
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.52
|Sell Qty
|4850.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Neogem India Ltd.
Neogem [I] Ltd. was incorporated on September 21, 1991, as a public limted company and obtained a certificate of commencement of business on December 9 1991. Neogem [I] Ltd. manufactures plain gold and studded gold jewellery at SEEPZ (SEZ), Mumbai after receiving a letter of intent in February 1991. In April 1, 1993, the company launched a public issue of Rs. 530 lacs at par and listed itself on B...> More
Neogem India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.37
Announcement
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Revised Financial Results For The Second Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2017
-
-
Neogem India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.13
|6.56
|-98.02
|Other Income
|0.28
|-0.11
|354.55
|Total Income
|0.41
|6.45
|-93.64
|Total Expenses
|0.78
|6
|-87
|Operating Profit
|-0.38
|0.45
|-184.44
|Net Profit
|-0.4
|0.29
|-237.93
|Equity Capital
|8.17
|8.17
|-
Neogem India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Alka Diamond Ind
|9.30
|0.00
|4.52
|Shukra Bullions
|8.00
|-1.11
|4.02
|Winsome Diamonds
|0.35
|-2.78
|3.73
|Neogem India
|4.52
|-4.84
|3.69
|Mini Diamonds(I)
|9.79
|1.98
|3.38
|Sheetal Diamonds
|6.55
|2.02
|3.28
|Kkalpana Plastic
|5.91
|4.97
|3.27
Neogem India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.67%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|19.26%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Neogem India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.52
|
|4.52
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.52
|Month Low/High
|4.52
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.57
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|31.00
