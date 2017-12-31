JUST IN
Neogem India Ltd.

BSE: 526195 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE552E01014
BSE 11:40 | 19 Feb 4.52 -0.23
(-4.84%)
OPEN

4.52

 HIGH

4.52

 LOW

4.52
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Neogem India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.52
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.75
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 6.00
52-Week low 3.57
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.52
Sell Qty 4850.00
About Neogem India Ltd.

Neogem India Ltd

Neogem [I] Ltd. was incorporated on September 21, 1991, as a public limted company and obtained a certificate of commencement of business on December 9 1991. Neogem [I] Ltd. manufactures plain gold and studded gold jewellery at SEEPZ (SEZ), Mumbai after receiving a letter of intent in February 1991. In April 1, 1993, the company launched a public issue of Rs. 530 lacs at par and listed itself on B

Neogem India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Neogem India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.13 6.56 -98.02
Other Income 0.28 -0.11 354.55
Total Income 0.41 6.45 -93.64
Total Expenses 0.78 6 -87
Operating Profit -0.38 0.45 -184.44
Net Profit -0.4 0.29 -237.93
Equity Capital 8.17 8.17 -
Neogem India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alka Diamond Ind 9.30 0.00 4.52
Shukra Bullions 8.00 -1.11 4.02
Winsome Diamonds 0.35 -2.78 3.73
Neogem India 4.52 -4.84 3.69
Mini Diamonds(I) 9.79 1.98 3.38
Sheetal Diamonds 6.55 2.02 3.28
Kkalpana Plastic 5.91 4.97 3.27
Neogem India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.16
Neogem India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.67% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 19.26% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Neogem India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.52
4.52
Week Low/High 0.00
4.52
Month Low/High 4.52
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.57
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
31.00

