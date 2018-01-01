NEPC India Ltd.
|BSE: 500301
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: NEPCMICON
|ISIN Code: INE588A01016
|BSE LIVE 15:16 | 06 Nov
|NEPC India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 10:00 | 06 Nov
|NEPC India Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.86
|VOLUME
|5245
|52-Week high
|1.83
|52-Week low
|0.82
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.82
|Sell Qty
|1100.00
About NEPC India Ltd.
Incorporated as Natural Energy Processing Company Pvt Ltd, in Mar.'89, NEPC-India Ltd (formerly known as NEPC-Micon Ltd.) was later converted into a public limited company. The company commenced commercial operations in Sep.'91. It set up a 20-MW wind farm part financed by a rights issue in Sep.'92. In Apr.'94, it again went public to part-finance projects for air-taxi operations, etc. NEPC-Mic...> More
NEPC India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.70
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.14
Announcement
-
-
Notice Of Board Meeting Date For NEPC India Ltd For Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter End
-
-
-
-
NEPC India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.18
|-
|Total Income
|0.18
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.17
|-64.71
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|0.01
|-700
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|0.01
|-700
|Equity Capital
|69.26
|69.26
|-
NEPC India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|GTV Engineering
|24.05
|-8.90
|7.50
|Accurate Trans.
|24.35
|-4.88
|7.23
|Epic Energy
|8.85
|-4.32
|6.38
|NEPC India
|0.82
|-4.65
|5.68
|Remi Elektrotec.
|10.97
|4.98
|5.34
|Sterling Powerg.
|10.09
|4.99
|5.15
|Advance Powerin.
|2.96
|4.96
|3.45
NEPC India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NEPC India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.07%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.68%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.49%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.87%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|-51.48%
|NA
|16.50%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|-68.46%
|-50.00%
|16.57%
|18.23%
NEPC India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.82
|
|0.85
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.85
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.85
|YEAR Low/High
|0.82
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.82
|
|325.00
