NEPC India Ltd.

BSE: 500301 Sector: Engineering
NSE: NEPCMICON ISIN Code: INE588A01016
BSE LIVE 15:16 | 06 Nov NEPC India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 10:00 | 06 Nov NEPC India Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 0.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.86
VOLUME 5245
52-Week high 1.83
52-Week low 0.82
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.82
Sell Qty 1100.00
About NEPC India Ltd.

NEPC India Ltd

Incorporated as Natural Energy Processing Company Pvt Ltd, in Mar.'89, NEPC-India Ltd (formerly known as NEPC-Micon Ltd.) was later converted into a public limited company. The company commenced commercial operations in Sep.'91. It set up a 20-MW wind farm part financed by a rights issue in Sep.'92. In Apr.'94, it again went public to part-finance projects for air-taxi operations, etc.

NEPC India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

NEPC India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.18 -
Total Income 0.18 -
Total Expenses 0.06 0.17 -64.71
Operating Profit -0.06 0.01 -700
Net Profit -0.06 0.01 -700
Equity Capital 69.26 69.26 -
NEPC India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GTV Engineering 24.05 -8.90 7.50
Accurate Trans. 24.35 -4.88 7.23
Epic Energy 8.85 -4.32 6.38
NEPC India 0.82 -4.65 5.68
Remi Elektrotec. 10.97 4.98 5.34
Sterling Powerg. 10.09 4.99 5.15
Advance Powerin. 2.96 4.96 3.45
NEPC India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.99
Banks/FIs 3.27
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 72.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.58
NEPC India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.07% -1.01%
1 Month NA NA -1.68% -0.97%
3 Month NA NA 1.49% 0.85%
6 Month NA NA 4.87% 4.21%
1 Year -51.48% NA 16.50% 15.98%
3 Year -68.46% -50.00% 16.57% 18.23%

NEPC India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.82
0.85
Week Low/High 0.00
0.85
Month Low/High 0.00
0.85
YEAR Low/High 0.82
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.82
325.00

