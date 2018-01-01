NESCO Ltd.
|BSE: 505355
|Sector: Others
|NSE: NESCO
|ISIN Code: INE317F01035
|BSE LIVE 14:24 | 12 Mar
|557.50
|
0.15
(0.03%)
|
OPEN
560.00
|
HIGH
562.60
|
LOW
555.00
|NSE LIVE 14:15 | 12 Mar
|558.00
|
1.80
(0.32%)
|
OPEN
564.00
|
HIGH
564.45
|
LOW
553.20
About NESCO Ltd.
Nesco Ltd is a diversified Indian-based company with business interests in the engineering, realty, and services sectors. The company's manufacturing group includes Nesco Engineering and services groups include Bombay Convention & Exhibition Center and NESCO Realty. The company manufactures engineering products, including forging hammers and presses, blowroom lines and high production cards for te...> More
NESCO Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,928
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|23.90
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.33
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|110.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.39
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|129.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.29
Announcement
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Nesco Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
Nesco Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
NESCO Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|82.56
|76.89
|7.37
|Other Income
|10.01
|14.39
|-30.44
|Total Income
|92.57
|91.29
|1.4
|Total Expenses
|23.64
|15.6
|51.54
|Operating Profit
|68.93
|75.69
|-8.93
|Net Profit
|48.39
|47.6
|1.66
|Equity Capital
|14.09
|14.09
|-
NESCO Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tube Investments
|256.50
|-1.69
|4809.38
|Cox & Kings
|254.65
|0.67
|4496.10
|Greenply Inds.
|322.00
|-1.24
|3947.72
|NESCO
|557.50
|0.03
|3927.59
|CARE Ratings
|1329.90
|-1.94
|3917.89
|ICRA
|3776.95
|-0.11
|3739.18
|Team Lease Serv.
|2185.60
|0.00
|3737.38
NESCO Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
NESCO Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|23/08
|Equirus Securities
|Overweight
|2396
|Details
NESCO Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.60%
|-5.17%
|0.05%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|-7.01%
|-5.75%
|-1.57%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|7.48%
|6.93%
|1.61%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|-0.54%
|-2.71%
|4.99%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|25.40%
|25.48%
|16.64%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|64.39%
|69.37%
|16.70%
|18.40%
NESCO Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|555.00
|
|562.60
|Week Low/High
|555.00
|
|597.00
|Month Low/High
|555.00
|
|638.00
|YEAR Low/High
|442.06
|
|647.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.21
|
|647.00
