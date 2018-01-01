JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » NESCO Ltd

NESCO Ltd.

BSE: 505355 Sector: Others
NSE: NESCO ISIN Code: INE317F01035
BSE LIVE 14:24 | 12 Mar 557.50 0.15
(0.03%)
OPEN

560.00

 HIGH

562.60

 LOW

555.00
NSE LIVE 14:15 | 12 Mar 558.00 1.80
(0.32%)
OPEN

564.00

 HIGH

564.45

 LOW

553.20
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 560.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 557.35
VOLUME 1703
52-Week high 647.20
52-Week low 442.06
P/E 23.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,928
Buy Price 555.05
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 557.50
Sell Qty 20.00
OPEN 560.00
CLOSE 557.35
VOLUME 1703
52-Week high 647.20
52-Week low 442.06
P/E 23.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,928
Buy Price 555.05
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 557.50
Sell Qty 20.00

About NESCO Ltd.

NESCO Ltd

Nesco Ltd is a diversified Indian-based company with business interests in the engineering, realty, and services sectors. The company's manufacturing group includes Nesco Engineering and services groups include Bombay Convention & Exhibition Center and NESCO Realty. The company manufactures engineering products, including forging hammers and presses, blowroom lines and high production cards for te...> More

NESCO Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,928
EPS - TTM () [*S] 23.90
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.33
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   110.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.39
Book Value / Share () [*S] 129.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

NESCO Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 82.56 76.89 7.37
Other Income 10.01 14.39 -30.44
Total Income 92.57 91.29 1.4
Total Expenses 23.64 15.6 51.54
Operating Profit 68.93 75.69 -8.93
Net Profit 48.39 47.6 1.66
Equity Capital 14.09 14.09 -
> More on NESCO Ltd Financials Results

NESCO Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tube Investments 256.50 -1.69 4809.38
Cox & Kings 254.65 0.67 4496.10
Greenply Inds. 322.00 -1.24 3947.72
NESCO 557.50 0.03 3927.59
CARE Ratings 1329.90 -1.94 3917.89
ICRA 3776.95 -0.11 3739.18
Team Lease Serv. 2185.60 0.00 3737.38
> More on NESCO Ltd Peer Group

NESCO Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.19
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 2.04
Insurance 0.75
Mutual Funds 4.67
Indian Public 19.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.86
> More on NESCO Ltd Share Holding Pattern

NESCO Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
23/08 Equirus Securities Overweight 2396 PDF IconDetails
> More on NESCO Ltd Research Reports

NESCO Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.60% -5.17% 0.05% -0.87%
1 Month -7.01% -5.75% -1.57% -0.83%
3 Month 7.48% 6.93% 1.61% 0.99%
6 Month -0.54% -2.71% 4.99% 4.36%
1 Year 25.40% 25.48% 16.64% 16.14%
3 Year 64.39% 69.37% 16.70% 18.40%

NESCO Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 555.00
562.60
Week Low/High 555.00
597.00
Month Low/High 555.00
638.00
YEAR Low/High 442.06
647.00
All TIME Low/High 0.21
647.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for NESCO: