Nestle India Ltd.
|BSE: 500790
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: NESTLEIND
|ISIN Code: INE239A01016
|BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar
|7607.35
|
-43.20
(-0.56%)
|
OPEN
7700.00
|
HIGH
7700.00
|
LOW
7584.95
|NSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar
|7579.95
|
-77.40
(-1.01%)
|
OPEN
7694.80
|
HIGH
7709.00
|
LOW
7566.00
|OPEN
|7700.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7650.55
|VOLUME
|1659
|52-Week high
|8001.00
|52-Week low
|6085.00
|P/E
|59.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73,350
|Buy Price
|7607.55
|Buy Qty
|8.00
|Sell Price
|7609.95
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About Nestle India Ltd.
Nestle India Ltd one the biggest players in FMCG segment has a presence in milk & nutrition beverages prepared dishes & cooking aids & chocolate & confectionery segments. The company is engaged in the food business. The food business incorporates product groups such as milk products and nutrition beverages prepared dishes and cooking aids chocolates and confectionery. Nestle India manufactures pro...> More
Nestle India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|73,350
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|127.07
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|59.87
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|330.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Dec 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.12
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|352.09
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|21.61
News
-
Home cooking needs to be given their due, says Nestle's Maarten Geraets
-
From farm to kitchen, Nestle opens the doors to Maggi's production
-
Packaged food & beverage firms see uptick in sales in Oct-Dec 2017
-
Nestle decentralises decision making, sets up local teams to aid sales push
-
Nestle needs to sustain strong Q4 performance led by volume growth
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
Nestle India Limited- Book Closure For The Purpose Of Annual Closing And Dates Of Determining Entitl
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Nestle India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2601.46
|2266.26
|14.79
|Other Income
|51.09
|42.52
|20.16
|Total Income
|2652.55
|2308.78
|14.89
|Total Expenses
|2067.99
|1877.44
|10.15
|Operating Profit
|584.56
|431.34
|35.52
|Net Profit
|311.83
|195.41
|59.58
|Equity Capital
|96.42
|96.42
|-
Nestle India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind. Unilever
|1315.00
|1.11
|284631.75
|Godrej Consumer
|1083.75
|0.95
|73835.88
|Nestle India
|7607.35
|-0.56
|73350.07
|Britannia Inds.
|4889.95
|1.02
|58703.85
|Dabur India
|327.75
|0.29
|57733.16
|Marico
|308.30
|0.29
|39795.36
Nestle India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Nestle India Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|19/04
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|301
|Details
|22/08
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|6797
|Details
|12/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|5704
|Details
Nestle India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.39%
|-3.43%
|0.01%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|6.60%
|8.76%
|-1.60%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-3.84%
|-4.31%
|1.57%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|3.20%
|5.26%
|4.95%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|23.83%
|22.04%
|16.60%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|3.68%
|2.65%
|16.66%
|18.30%
Nestle India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7584.95
|
|7700.00
|Week Low/High
|7584.95
|
|7864.00
|Month Low/High
|7020.00
|
|7876.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6085.00
|
|8001.00
|All TIME Low/High
|39.06
|
|8001.00
