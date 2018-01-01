JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Nestle India Ltd

Nestle India Ltd.

BSE: 500790 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: NESTLEIND ISIN Code: INE239A01016
BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 7607.35 -43.20
(-0.56%)
OPEN

7700.00

 HIGH

7700.00

 LOW

7584.95
NSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 7579.95 -77.40
(-1.01%)
OPEN

7694.80

 HIGH

7709.00

 LOW

7566.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7700.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7650.55
VOLUME 1659
52-Week high 8001.00
52-Week low 6085.00
P/E 59.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 73,350
Buy Price 7607.55
Buy Qty 8.00
Sell Price 7609.95
Sell Qty 2.00
OPEN 7700.00
CLOSE 7650.55
VOLUME 1659
52-Week high 8001.00
52-Week low 6085.00
P/E 59.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 73,350
Buy Price 7607.55
Buy Qty 8.00
Sell Price 7609.95
Sell Qty 2.00

About Nestle India Ltd.

Nestle India Ltd

Nestle India Ltd one the biggest players in FMCG segment has a presence in milk & nutrition beverages prepared dishes & cooking aids & chocolate & confectionery segments. The company is engaged in the food business. The food business incorporates product groups such as milk products and nutrition beverages prepared dishes and cooking aids chocolates and confectionery. Nestle India manufactures pro...> More

Nestle India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   73,350
EPS - TTM () [*S] 127.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 59.87
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   330.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.12
Book Value / Share () [*S] 352.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 21.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Nestle India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2601.46 2266.26 14.79
Other Income 51.09 42.52 20.16
Total Income 2652.55 2308.78 14.89
Total Expenses 2067.99 1877.44 10.15
Operating Profit 584.56 431.34 35.52
Net Profit 311.83 195.41 59.58
Equity Capital 96.42 96.42 -
> More on Nestle India Ltd Financials Results

Nestle India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind. Unilever 1315.00 1.11 284631.75
Godrej Consumer 1083.75 0.95 73835.88
Nestle India 7607.35 -0.56 73350.07
Britannia Inds. 4889.95 1.02 58703.85
Dabur India 327.75 0.29 57733.16
Marico 308.30 0.29 39795.36
> More on Nestle India Ltd Peer Group

Nestle India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.76
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 11.82
Insurance 6.06
Mutual Funds 1.95
Indian Public 13.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.79
> More on Nestle India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Nestle India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
19/04 Motilal Oswal Neutral 301 PDF IconDetails
22/08 Motilal Oswal Neutral 6797 PDF IconDetails
12/05 Motilal Oswal Neutral 5704 PDF IconDetails
> More on Nestle India Ltd Research Reports

Nestle India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.39% -3.43% 0.01% -0.95%
1 Month 6.60% 8.76% -1.60% -0.92%
3 Month -3.84% -4.31% 1.57% 0.91%
6 Month 3.20% 5.26% 4.95% 4.27%
1 Year 23.83% 22.04% 16.60% 16.04%
3 Year 3.68% 2.65% 16.66% 18.30%

Nestle India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7584.95
7700.00
Week Low/High 7584.95
7864.00
Month Low/High 7020.00
7876.00
YEAR Low/High 6085.00
8001.00
All TIME Low/High 39.06
8001.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Nestle India: