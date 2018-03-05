JUST IN
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd.

BSE: 509040 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE040F01033
BSE LIVE 13:44 | 05 Mar 6.85 -0.10
(-1.44%)
OPEN

6.80

 HIGH

6.85

 LOW

6.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 6.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.95
VOLUME 900
52-Week high 14.15
52-Week low 5.76
P/E 1.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 6.85
Sell Qty 427.00
About Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd.

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd

Netlink Solutions (India) Limited offers software solutions in India. It operates in three divisions: Gifts & Accessories Magazine, Aditya Infotech, and easy2source.com. The Gifts & Accessories Magazine division operates in the gifts and novelty industry and caters to the Indian handicrafts, stationery, writing instruments and cards, corporate gifts and promotional products, and advertising and gi...> More

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.09 0.02 350
Other Income 0.44 -0.35 225.71
Total Income 0.53 -0.32 265.63
Total Expenses 0.29 0.14 107.14
Operating Profit 0.25 -0.47 153.19
Net Profit 0.14 -0.46 130.43
Equity Capital 2.97 2.97 -
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sparc Systems 4.40 -4.97 2.15
Net 4 India 1.05 5.00 2.11
E.Com Infotech 4.15 -4.60 2.09
Netlink Solns(I) 6.85 -1.44 2.03
Unipro Technolgy 3.23 -5.00 1.96
Centerac Tech. 1.66 0.00 1.83
Visu Intl. 0.47 -4.08 1.80
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.96
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.26% -0.83%
1 Month NA NA -1.36% -0.80%
3 Month NA NA 1.83% 1.03%
6 Month NA NA 5.21% 4.39%
1 Year -5.78% NA 16.89% 16.18%
3 Year 8.73% NA 16.96% 18.44%

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.80
6.85
Week Low/High 6.80
7.00
Month Low/High 6.80
7.00
YEAR Low/High 5.76
14.00
All TIME Low/High 0.07
90.00

