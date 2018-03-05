Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd

Netlink Solutions (India) Limited offers software solutions in India. It operates in three divisions: Gifts & Accessories Magazine, Aditya Infotech, and easy2source.com. The Gifts & Accessories Magazine division operates in the gifts and novelty industry and caters to the Indian handicrafts, stationery, writing instruments and cards, corporate gifts and promotional products, and advertising and gi...> More