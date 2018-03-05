You are here » Home
» Company
» Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 509040
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE040F01033
|
BSE
LIVE
13:44 | 05 Mar
|
6.85
|
-0.10
(-1.44%)
|
OPEN
6.80
|
HIGH
6.85
|
LOW
6.80
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.95
|VOLUME
|900
|52-Week high
|14.15
|52-Week low
|5.76
|P/E
|1.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.85
|Sell Qty
|427.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|6.80
|CLOSE
|6.95
|VOLUME
|900
|52-Week high
|14.15
|52-Week low
|5.76
|P/E
|1.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.85
|Sell Qty
|427.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.03
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd.
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd
Netlink Solutions (India) Limited offers software solutions in India. It operates in three divisions: Gifts & Accessories Magazine, Aditya Infotech, and easy2source.com. The Gifts & Accessories Magazine division operates in the gifts and novelty industry and caters to the Indian handicrafts, stationery, writing instruments and cards, corporate gifts and promotional products, and advertising and gi...> More
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.09
|0.02
|350
|Other Income
|0.44
|-0.35
|225.71
|Total Income
|0.53
|-0.32
|265.63
|Total Expenses
|0.29
|0.14
|107.14
|Operating Profit
|0.25
|-0.47
|153.19
|Net Profit
|0.14
|-0.46
|130.43
|Equity Capital
|2.97
|2.97
| -
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.26%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.36%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.83%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.21%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|-5.78%
|NA
|16.89%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|8.73%
|NA
|16.96%
|18.44%
Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.80
|
|6.85
|Week Low/High
|6.80
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|6.80
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.76
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.07
|
|90.00
Quick Links for Netlink Solutions (India):