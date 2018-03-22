JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Nettlinx Ltd

Nettlinx Ltd.

BSE: 511658 Sector: Telecom
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE027D01019
BSE LIVE 15:11 | 12 Mar 76.35 -4.05
(-5.04%)
OPEN

73.55

 HIGH

81.00

 LOW

73.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nettlinx Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 73.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 80.40
VOLUME 11768
52-Week high 142.00
52-Week low 60.00
P/E 73.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 88
Buy Price 75.05
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 76.35
Sell Qty 14.00
OPEN 73.55
CLOSE 80.40
VOLUME 11768
52-Week high 142.00
52-Week low 60.00
P/E 73.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 88
Buy Price 75.05
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 76.35
Sell Qty 14.00

About Nettlinx Ltd.

Nettlinx Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'94, Nettlinx Ltd., formerly known as Northeast Securities is promoted by Saranya Loka Reddy, P Kalpana Reddy and their associates. The company came out with a public issue of 12 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 120 lacs in Dec.'94 to augment its working capital requirements. The company is into financial services of leasing, hire-purchase, shor...> More

Nettlinx Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   88
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 73.41
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 25.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nettlinx Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.44 4.49 -23.39
Other Income 0.3 -
Total Income 3.44 4.79 -28.18
Total Expenses 1.77 2.75 -35.64
Operating Profit 1.68 2.04 -17.65
Net Profit 1.02 1.65 -38.18
Equity Capital 11.46 11.46 -
> More on Nettlinx Ltd Financials Results

Nettlinx Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tata Tele. Mah. 5.59 -2.27 1092.81
OnMobile Global 45.35 1.34 478.76
Quadrant Tele. 1.55 2.65 94.91
Nettlinx 76.35 -5.04 87.50
> More on Nettlinx Ltd Peer Group

Nettlinx Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.92
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.77
> More on Nettlinx Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Nettlinx Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.59% NA 0.51% -0.59%
1 Month -10.60% NA -1.11% -0.56%
3 Month 11.22% NA 2.08% 1.28%
6 Month 1.73% NA 5.47% 4.65%
1 Year -20.34% NA 17.18% 16.46%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 18.73%

Nettlinx Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 73.55
81.00
Week Low/High 60.00
87.00
Month Low/High 60.00
96.00
YEAR Low/High 60.00
142.00
All TIME Low/High 2.95
156.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Nettlinx: