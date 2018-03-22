Nettlinx Ltd.
|BSE: 511658
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE027D01019
|BSE LIVE 15:11 | 12 Mar
|76.35
|
-4.05
(-5.04%)
|
OPEN
73.55
|
HIGH
81.00
|
LOW
73.55
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Nettlinx Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Nettlinx Ltd.
Incorporated in Jan.'94, Nettlinx Ltd., formerly known as Northeast Securities is promoted by Saranya Loka Reddy, P Kalpana Reddy and their associates. The company came out with a public issue of 12 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 120 lacs in Dec.'94 to augment its working capital requirements. The company is into financial services of leasing, hire-purchase, shor...> More
Nettlinx Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|88
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|73.41
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|25.84
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.95
Announcement
-
Notice Of (01/FY 2017-2018) EGM Scheduled To Be Held On 22.03.2018
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017 Both Standalone
-
-
-
Nettlinx Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.44
|4.49
|-23.39
|Other Income
|0.3
|-
|Total Income
|3.44
|4.79
|-28.18
|Total Expenses
|1.77
|2.75
|-35.64
|Operating Profit
|1.68
|2.04
|-17.65
|Net Profit
|1.02
|1.65
|-38.18
|Equity Capital
|11.46
|11.46
|-
Nettlinx Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tata Tele. Mah.
|5.59
|-2.27
|1092.81
|OnMobile Global
|45.35
|1.34
|478.76
|Quadrant Tele.
|1.55
|2.65
|94.91
|Nettlinx
|76.35
|-5.04
|87.50
Nettlinx Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Nettlinx Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.59%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.59%
|1 Month
|-10.60%
|NA
|-1.11%
|-0.56%
|3 Month
|11.22%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.28%
|6 Month
|1.73%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.65%
|1 Year
|-20.34%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.46%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|18.73%
Nettlinx Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|73.55
|
|81.00
|Week Low/High
|60.00
|
|87.00
|Month Low/High
|60.00
|
|96.00
|YEAR Low/High
|60.00
|
|142.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.95
|
|156.00
