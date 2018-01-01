Network Ltd.
|BSE: 523558
|Sector: Others
|NSE: NETWORK
|ISIN Code: INE010C01025
|BSE 14:26 | 09 Mar
|4.94
|
-0.26
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
5.45
|
HIGH
5.45
|
LOW
4.94
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Network Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.20
|VOLUME
|923
|52-Week high
|5.45
|52-Week low
|2.80
|P/E
|247.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.01
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|247.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Network Ltd.
Network was incorporated on 25 Jan.'89 as Network India and acquired its present name in Nov.'90. The main promoters are technocrats Shiv Nadar and A K Dang. The company manufactures and sells electronic typewriters, consumables and provides after-sales services. It also manufactures ultra-sound scanners and copiers. The company has a collaboration with Canon, Japan, and Medison Company, South Kor...> More
Network Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|24
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|247.00
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.45
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.02
Announcement
-
-
Quarterly Complaint Status Report On Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results Alongwith Limited Review Report For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.0
-
Network Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.57
|0.42
|35.71
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.57
|0.42
|35.71
|Total Expenses
|0.55
|0.47
|17.02
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|-0.05
|140
|Net Profit
|0.02
|-0.05
|140
|Equity Capital
|49.15
|49.15
|-
Network Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jaykay Enter.
|7.10
|-3.66
|26.34
|VMS Indus.
|15.90
|-1.85
|26.19
|Ravi Leela Gran
|24.25
|4.98
|25.68
|Network
|4.94
|-5.00
|24.28
|Tirupati Starch
|38.45
|-1.16
|23.42
|Swasti Vin. Art
|5.77
|3.96
|23.08
|Kaarya Facilit.
|48.20
|-6.86
|22.56
Network Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Network Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|15.42%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|6.01%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|29.66%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|-48.22%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Network Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.94
|
|5.45
|Week Low/High
|4.94
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.94
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.80
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.87
|
|91.00
