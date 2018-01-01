JUST IN
Network Ltd.

BSE: 523558 Sector: Others
NSE: NETWORK ISIN Code: INE010C01025
BSE 14:26 | 09 Mar 4.94 -0.26
(-5.00%)
OPEN

5.45

 HIGH

5.45

 LOW

4.94
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Network Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Network Ltd.

Network Ltd

Network was incorporated on 25 Jan.'89 as Network India and acquired its present name in Nov.'90. The main promoters are technocrats Shiv Nadar and A K Dang. The company manufactures and sells electronic typewriters, consumables and provides after-sales services. It also manufactures ultra-sound scanners and copiers. The company has a collaboration with Canon, Japan, and Medison Company, South Kor...

Network Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 247.00
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Network Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.57 0.42 35.71
Other Income -
Total Income 0.57 0.42 35.71
Total Expenses 0.55 0.47 17.02
Operating Profit 0.02 -0.05 140
Net Profit 0.02 -0.05 140
Equity Capital 49.15 49.15 -
> More on Network Ltd Financials Results

Network Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jaykay Enter. 7.10 -3.66 26.34
VMS Indus. 15.90 -1.85 26.19
Ravi Leela Gran 24.25 4.98 25.68
Network 4.94 -5.00 24.28
Tirupati Starch 38.45 -1.16 23.42
Swasti Vin. Art 5.77 3.96 23.08
Kaarya Facilit. 48.20 -6.86 22.56
> More on Network Ltd Peer Group

Network Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.53
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 4.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 34.65
> More on Network Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Network Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month 15.42% NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month 6.01% NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year 29.66% NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year -48.22% NA 17.24% 19.03%

Network Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.94
5.45
Week Low/High 4.94
5.00
Month Low/High 4.94
5.00
YEAR Low/High 2.80
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.87
91.00

