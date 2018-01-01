You are here » Home
Neuland Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 524558
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: NEULANDLAB
|ISIN Code: INE794A01010
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
704.60
|
-10.40
(-1.45%)
|
OPEN
707.15
|
HIGH
719.00
|
LOW
698.00
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
705.50
|
-10.65
(-1.49%)
|
OPEN
718.00
|
HIGH
718.00
|
LOW
696.20
About Neuland Laboratories Ltd.
Neuland Laboratories Ltd
Set up in 1984 as a private limited company to manufacture bulk drugs, Neuland Laboratories (NLL) is promoted by D R Rao. Neuland Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, a company set up by the same promoters to manufacture bulk drugs was merged with NLL with effect from Apr.'92. NLL manufactures bulk drugs such as salbutamol sulphate, terbutaline sulphate, labetalol hydrochloride and ciprofloxacin.
Neuland Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Neuland Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|115.93
|132.43
|-12.46
|Other Income
|1.35
|0.29
|365.52
|Total Income
|117.28
|132.72
|-11.63
|Total Expenses
|106.05
|117.23
|-9.54
|Operating Profit
|11.23
|15.5
|-27.55
|Net Profit
|1.21
|3.63
|-66.67
|Equity Capital
|8.95
|8.95
| -
Neuland Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
Neuland Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Neuland Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.18%
|-1.45%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.59%
|1.39%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.25%
|-20.68%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-32.34%
|-42.34%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-37.75%
|-37.41%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|83.78%
|100.97%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Neuland Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|698.00
|
|719.00
|Week Low/High
|680.00
|
|720.00
|Month Low/High
|680.00
|
|725.00
|YEAR Low/High
|680.00
|
|1680.00
|All TIME Low/High
|13.63
|
|1680.00
Quick Links for Neuland Laboratories: