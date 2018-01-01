JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Neuland Laboratories Ltd

Neuland Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 524558 Sector: Health care
NSE: NEULANDLAB ISIN Code: INE794A01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 704.60 -10.40
(-1.45%)
OPEN

707.15

 HIGH

719.00

 LOW

698.00
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 705.50 -10.65
(-1.49%)
OPEN

718.00

 HIGH

718.00

 LOW

696.20
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 707.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 715.00
VOLUME 1911
52-Week high 1680.00
52-Week low 680.00
P/E 42.83
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 626
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 707.15
CLOSE 715.00
VOLUME 1911
52-Week high 1680.00
52-Week low 680.00
P/E 42.83
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 626
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Neuland Laboratories Ltd.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd

Set up in 1984 as a private limited company to manufacture bulk drugs, Neuland Laboratories (NLL) is promoted by D R Rao. Neuland Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, a company set up by the same promoters to manufacture bulk drugs was merged with NLL with effect from Apr.'92. NLL manufactures bulk drugs such as salbutamol sulphate, terbutaline sulphate, labetalol hydrochloride and ciprofloxacin. ...> More

Neuland Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   626
EPS - TTM () [*S] 16.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 42.83
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Aug 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 248.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.84
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Neuland Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 115.93 132.43 -12.46
Other Income 1.35 0.29 365.52
Total Income 117.28 132.72 -11.63
Total Expenses 106.05 117.23 -9.54
Operating Profit 11.23 15.5 -27.55
Net Profit 1.21 3.63 -66.67
Equity Capital 8.95 8.95 -
> More on Neuland Laboratories Ltd Financials Results

Neuland Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
RPG LifeScience. 433.90 1.33 717.56
Nectar Lifesci. 29.30 -0.85 657.20
SMS Pharma. 77.40 1.51 655.58
Neuland Labs. 704.60 -1.45 625.68
Themis Medicare 575.10 -2.89 527.37
Lincoln Pharma. 244.70 5.75 489.40
Anuh Pharma 162.85 -1.42 408.10
> More on Neuland Laboratories Ltd Peer Group

Neuland Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.68
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 6.09
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.38
Indian Public 27.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.35
> More on Neuland Laboratories Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Neuland Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.18% -1.45% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.59% 1.39% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.25% -20.68% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -32.34% -42.34% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -37.75% -37.41% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 83.78% 100.97% 17.24% 19.01%

Neuland Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 698.00
719.00
Week Low/High 680.00
720.00
Month Low/High 680.00
725.00
YEAR Low/High 680.00
1680.00
All TIME Low/High 13.63
1680.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Neuland Laboratories: