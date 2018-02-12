You are here » Home
» Company
» Newtime Infrastructure Ltd
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531959
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE997D01021
|
BSE
15:28 | 20 Aug
|
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|22.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.30
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|22.15
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|427
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|22.15
|Sell Qty
|111312.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|427
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|22.15
|CLOSE
|23.30
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|22.15
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|427
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|22.15
|Sell Qty
|111312.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|426.83
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Newtime Infrastructure Ltd.
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.'84, Kumaon Pharmacpas and Chemicals was converted into a public limited company in May '95. Originally promoted by P K Singh, Bimla Singh and V S Devendra Kumar, the company was taken over by Harish Belwal in Feb.'94.
The company set up manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of bulk drugs like 6 amino penicillinic acid (inst. cap. : 120 tp...> More
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.15
|
|22.15
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|22.15
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|22.15
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|22.15
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|60.00
Quick Links for Newtime Infrastructure: