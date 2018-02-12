JUST IN
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 531959 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE997D01021
BSE 15:28 | 20 Aug Newtime Infrastructure Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Newtime Infrastructure Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 22.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.30
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 22.15
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 427
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 22.15
Sell Qty 111312.00
About Newtime Infrastructure Ltd.

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.'84, Kumaon Pharmacpas and Chemicals was converted into a public limited company in May '95. Originally promoted by P K Singh, Bimla Singh and V S Devendra Kumar, the company was taken over by Harish Belwal in Feb.'94. The company set up manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of bulk drugs like 6 amino penicillinic acid (inst. cap. : 120 tp...> More

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   427
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.26 0.07 271.43
Operating Profit -0.26 -0.07 -271.43
Net Profit -0.26 -0.07 -271.43
Equity Capital 17.03 17.03 -
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Arihant Super. 131.85 0.73 542.69
Hubtown 72.50 3.65 527.36
Arvind SmartSp. 160.60 1.32 511.51
Newtime Infra. 22.15 -4.94 426.83
SPML Infra 104.25 2.81 382.08
Eldeco Housing 1931.00 -3.22 380.41
GeeCee Vent. 137.25 0.48 298.24
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 7.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.60
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.15
22.15
Week Low/High 0.00
22.15
Month Low/High 0.00
22.15
YEAR Low/High 0.00
22.15
All TIME Low/High 0.80
60.00

