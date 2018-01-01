JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Next Mediaworks Ltd

Next Mediaworks Ltd.

BSE: 532416 Sector: Media
NSE: NEXTMEDIA ISIN Code: INE747B01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 15.75 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

15.75

 HIGH

16.10

 LOW

15.70
NSE 15:23 | 12 Mar 15.45 -0.10
(-0.64%)
OPEN

16.30

 HIGH

16.30

 LOW

15.30
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 15.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.75
VOLUME 9770
52-Week high 27.50
52-Week low 15.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 105
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 15.75
CLOSE 15.75
VOLUME 9770
52-Week high 27.50
52-Week low 15.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 105
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Next Mediaworks Ltd.

Next Mediaworks Ltd

Mid-Day Multimedia Limited operates as a media company in India. It owns and operates various community newspapers, including Mid Day and Sunday Mid Day for English readers, Gujarati Mid Day, and Urdu daily Inquilab. The company also operates Radio One 94.3 FM with stations at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, and Pune. In addition, it engages in outdoor advertising business. Mid-Day Multi...> More

Next Mediaworks Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   105
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Next Mediaworks Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 21.23 20.25 4.84
Other Income 0.62 0.56 10.71
Total Income 21.86 20.81 5.05
Total Expenses 15.99 16.34 -2.14
Operating Profit 5.87 4.47 31.32
Net Profit 0.55 -1.2 145.83
Equity Capital 66.79 65.17 -
> More on Next Mediaworks Ltd Financials Results

Next Mediaworks Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tips Industries 98.75 -0.25 151.68
Mukta Arts 64.25 0.39 145.08
Diksat Transwor. 68.00 -5.56 117.03
Next Media. 15.75 0.00 105.35
DQ Entertain. 13.05 1.87 103.46
BAG Films 5.38 1.32 101.20
Sahara One Media 44.15 4.99 95.05
> More on Next Mediaworks Ltd Peer Group

Next Mediaworks Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 2.72
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.38
> More on Next Mediaworks Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Next Mediaworks Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.96% -9.91% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.32% -14.88% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.25% -22.17% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -14.86% -13.69% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -34.38% -36.02% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 2.94% -2.22% 17.24% 19.01%

Next Mediaworks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.70
16.10
Week Low/High 15.50
17.00
Month Low/High 15.50
19.00
YEAR Low/High 15.50
28.00
All TIME Low/High 1.60
118.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Next Mediaworks: