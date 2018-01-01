Next Mediaworks Ltd.
|BSE: 532416
|Sector: Media
|NSE: NEXTMEDIA
|ISIN Code: INE747B01016
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|15.75
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
15.75
|
HIGH
16.10
|
LOW
15.70
|NSE 15:23 | 12 Mar
|15.45
|
-0.10
(-0.64%)
|
OPEN
16.30
|
HIGH
16.30
|
LOW
15.30
About Next Mediaworks Ltd.
Mid-Day Multimedia Limited operates as a media company in India. It owns and operates various community newspapers, including Mid Day and Sunday Mid Day for English readers, Gujarati Mid Day, and Urdu daily Inquilab. The company also operates Radio One 94.3 FM with stations at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, and Pune. In addition, it engages in outdoor advertising business. Mid-Day Multi...> More
Next Mediaworks Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|105
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.51
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
-
Next Mediaworks Limited - Change in Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Next Mediaworks Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21.23
|20.25
|4.84
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.56
|10.71
|Total Income
|21.86
|20.81
|5.05
|Total Expenses
|15.99
|16.34
|-2.14
|Operating Profit
|5.87
|4.47
|31.32
|Net Profit
|0.55
|-1.2
|145.83
|Equity Capital
|66.79
|65.17
|-
Next Mediaworks Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tips Industries
|98.75
|-0.25
|151.68
|Mukta Arts
|64.25
|0.39
|145.08
|Diksat Transwor.
|68.00
|-5.56
|117.03
|Next Media.
|15.75
|0.00
|105.35
|DQ Entertain.
|13.05
|1.87
|103.46
|BAG Films
|5.38
|1.32
|101.20
|Sahara One Media
|44.15
|4.99
|95.05
Next Mediaworks Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Next Mediaworks Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.96%
|-9.91%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.32%
|-14.88%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.25%
|-22.17%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-14.86%
|-13.69%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-34.38%
|-36.02%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|2.94%
|-2.22%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Next Mediaworks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.70
|
|16.10
|Week Low/High
|15.50
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|15.50
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.50
|
|28.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|118.00
