Nexxoft Infotel Limited.
|BSE: 532045
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE249H01010
|
BSE
15:28 | 31 Aug
|
Nexxoft Infotel Limited
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Nexxoft Infotel Limited
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.13
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.08
|VOLUME
|24448
|52-Week high
|1.13
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|1.13
|Buy Qty
|1044.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Nexxoft Infotel Limited.
Nexxoft Infotel Limited
Nexxoft Infotel Ltd is one of India's mid-sized end-to-end solution providers with a wide range of products and service offerings in their basket. The company's prime focus is on interactive 3D technologies, games, RFID security and people-tracking solutions, besides enterprise resource planning. The company is also a premier manufacturing solutions company focused on enabling materials handling, ...> More
Nexxoft Infotel Limited - Key Fundamentals
Nexxoft Infotel Limited - Financial Results
> More on Nexxoft Infotel Limited Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2014
|Mar 2013
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.1
|6.57
|-98.48
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.1
|6.57
|-98.48
|Total Expenses
|15.09
|3.63
|315.7
|Operating Profit
|-14.99
|2.94
|-609.86
|Net Profit
|-18.56
|7.2
|-357.78
|Equity Capital
|3.55
|27.23
| -
Nexxoft Infotel Limited - Peer Group
Nexxoft Infotel Limited - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nexxoft Infotel Limited - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nexxoft Infotel Limited - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.13
|
|1.13
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.13
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.13
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.13
|All TIME Low/High
|0.82
|
|237.00
