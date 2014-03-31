JUST IN
Nexxoft Infotel Limited.

BSE: 532045 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE249H01010
BSE 15:28 | 31 Aug Nexxoft Infotel Limited is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nexxoft Infotel Limited Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.13
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.08
VOLUME 24448
52-Week high 1.13
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 1.13
Buy Qty 1044.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Nexxoft Infotel Limited.

Nexxoft Infotel Limited

Nexxoft Infotel Ltd is one of India's mid-sized end-to-end solution providers with a wide range of products and service offerings in their basket. The company's prime focus is on interactive 3D technologies, games, RFID security and people-tracking solutions, besides enterprise resource planning. The company is also a premier manufacturing solutions company focused on enabling materials handling, ...> More

Nexxoft Infotel Limited - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nexxoft Infotel Limited - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2014 Mar 2013 % Chg
Net Sales 0.1 6.57 -98.48
Other Income -
Total Income 0.1 6.57 -98.48
Total Expenses 15.09 3.63 315.7
Operating Profit -14.99 2.94 -609.86
Net Profit -18.56 7.2 -357.78
Equity Capital 3.55 27.23 -
Nexxoft Infotel Limited - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Palsoft Infosys. 10.75 1.03 3.22
GI Engg.Sol. 3.69 -4.16 3.18
Objectone Inform 2.95 3.51 3.10
Nexxoft Infotel 1.13 4.63 3.08
Magnum 4.70 0.00 2.98
Capricorn System 7.35 -4.92 2.94
Cyberscap.Multi. 2.90 -4.92 2.93
Nexxoft Infotel Limited - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 56.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.12
Nexxoft Infotel Limited - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nexxoft Infotel Limited - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.13
1.13
Week Low/High 0.00
1.13
Month Low/High 0.00
1.13
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.13
All TIME Low/High 0.82
237.00

