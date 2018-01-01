NGL Fine Chem Ltd.
|BSE: 524774
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE887E01022
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|387.60
|
-2.05
(-0.53%)
|
OPEN
390.00
|
HIGH
396.00
|
LOW
384.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|NGL Fine Chem Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|390.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|389.65
|VOLUME
|2208
|52-Week high
|557.90
|52-Week low
|301.05
|P/E
|21.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|240
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|21.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|240
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|390.00
|CLOSE
|389.65
|VOLUME
|2208
|52-Week high
|557.90
|52-Week low
|301.05
|P/E
|21.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|240
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|21.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|239.54
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About NGL Fine Chem Ltd.
The Company was incorporated on December 18, 2981 as a Private Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra. The Company became a Deemed Limited Company by virtue of Section 43A of the Companies Act, 1956 on 29.12.1993 and the necessary alternation to the Certificate of Incorporation was duly obtained from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company has deleted the restrictive clauses in t...> More
NGL Fine Chem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|240
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|18.36
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.11
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|103.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.75
NGL Fine Chem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|30.89
|26.23
|17.77
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|30.89
|26.23
|17.77
|Total Expenses
|23.91
|18.87
|26.71
|Operating Profit
|6.97
|7.37
|-5.43
|Net Profit
|2.58
|4.21
|-38.72
|Equity Capital
|3.09
|3.09
|-
NGL Fine Chem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bajaj Healthcare
|375.00
|-0.07
|258.75
|Kopran
|59.10
|-2.56
|255.61
|Zenotech Lab.
|39.55
|4.91
|241.37
|NGL Fine Chem
|387.60
|-0.53
|239.54
|Albert David
|370.00
|0.00
|211.27
|Wintac
|204.00
|0.37
|204.41
|Lasa Supergeneri
|88.20
|-4.96
|201.63
NGL Fine Chem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NGL Fine Chem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.08%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.30%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.35%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|17.78%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|1.31%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|483.30%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
NGL Fine Chem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|384.00
|
|396.00
|Week Low/High
|382.00
|
|425.00
|Month Low/High
|381.00
|
|425.00
|YEAR Low/High
|301.05
|
|558.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|558.00
Quick Links for NGL Fine Chem:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices