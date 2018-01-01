JUST IN
NGL Fine Chem Ltd.

BSE: 524774 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE887E01022
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 387.60 -2.05
(-0.53%)
OPEN

390.00

 HIGH

396.00

 LOW

384.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan NGL Fine Chem Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 390.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 389.65
VOLUME 2208
52-Week high 557.90
52-Week low 301.05
P/E 21.11
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 240
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About NGL Fine Chem Ltd.

NGL Fine Chem Ltd

The Company was incorporated on December 18, 2981 as a Private Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra. The Company became a Deemed Limited Company by virtue of Section 43A of the Companies Act, 1956 on 29.12.1993 and the necessary alternation to the Certificate of Incorporation was duly obtained from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company has deleted the restrictive clauses in t...> More

NGL Fine Chem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   240
EPS - TTM () [*S] 18.36
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.11
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 103.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

NGL Fine Chem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 30.89 26.23 17.77
Other Income -
Total Income 30.89 26.23 17.77
Total Expenses 23.91 18.87 26.71
Operating Profit 6.97 7.37 -5.43
Net Profit 2.58 4.21 -38.72
Equity Capital 3.09 3.09 -
NGL Fine Chem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bajaj Healthcare 375.00 -0.07 258.75
Kopran 59.10 -2.56 255.61
Zenotech Lab. 39.55 4.91 241.37
NGL Fine Chem 387.60 -0.53 239.54
Albert David 370.00 0.00 211.27
Wintac 204.00 0.37 204.41
Lasa Supergeneri 88.20 -4.96 201.63
NGL Fine Chem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.45
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.19
NGL Fine Chem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.08% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.30% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.35% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 17.78% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 1.31% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 483.30% NA 17.24% 19.01%

NGL Fine Chem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 384.00
396.00
Week Low/High 382.00
425.00
Month Low/High 381.00
425.00
YEAR Low/High 301.05
558.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
558.00

