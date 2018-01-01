NHC Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 517554
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE141C01028
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|14.75
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
16.00
|
HIGH
16.00
|
LOW
14.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|NHC Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|16.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.75
|VOLUME
|13960
|52-Week high
|18.49
|52-Week low
|10.00
|P/E
|122.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|16.00
|CLOSE
|14.75
|VOLUME
|13960
|52-Week high
|18.49
|52-Week low
|10.00
|P/E
|122.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About NHC Foods Ltd.
Incorporated on 4th August, 1992 as a public limited company and obtained the Cerficate for Commencement of Business on the 12th August, 1992. Promoted by Vinoobhai Shah & Associates, Mehul Gandhi and Assocates, Apoorva Shah & Associates, Kritikar Mehta & Associate, NRIs & Hemant, Topiwalla & Associates. Presently engaged in the manufacture and dvelopment of software packages. The Company propo...> More
NHC Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|17
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.12
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|122.92
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.86
Announcement
-
Un - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017 And Limited
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
Intimation Of The Board Meeting And Closure Of Trading Window
-
Report Under Clause Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regul
NHC Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.73
|16.58
|6.94
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.12
|-8.33
|Total Income
|17.84
|16.7
|6.83
|Total Expenses
|17.02
|16.08
|5.85
|Operating Profit
|0.82
|0.62
|32.26
|Net Profit
|0.18
|-0.01
|1900
|Equity Capital
|11.86
|11.86
|-
NHC Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Modern Dairies
|8.77
|3.18
|20.45
|Sunil Agro Foods
|64.45
|0.00
|19.34
|Rama Vision
|18.90
|0.00
|18.96
|NHC Foods
|14.75
|0.00
|17.49
|Ravalgaon Sugar
|2527.00
|-5.00
|17.18
|Paramount Cosmet
|29.65
|-4.97
|14.41
|KMG Milk
|24.30
|4.52
|12.88
NHC Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NHC Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.99%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.36%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.47%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.94%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|10.24%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-5.45%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
NHC Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.50
|
|16.00
|Week Low/High
|14.25
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|14.25
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.00
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|58.00
