NHC Foods Ltd.

BSE: 517554 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE141C01028
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 14.75 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

16.00

 HIGH

16.00

 LOW

14.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan NHC Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
About NHC Foods Ltd.

NHC Foods Ltd

Incorporated on 4th August, 1992 as a public limited company and obtained the Cerficate for Commencement of Business on the 12th August, 1992. Promoted by Vinoobhai Shah & Associates, Mehul Gandhi and Assocates, Apoorva Shah & Associates, Kritikar Mehta & Associate, NRIs & Hemant, Topiwalla & Associates. Presently engaged in the manufacture and dvelopment of software packages.

NHC Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 122.92
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

NHC Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.73 16.58 6.94
Other Income 0.11 0.12 -8.33
Total Income 17.84 16.7 6.83
Total Expenses 17.02 16.08 5.85
Operating Profit 0.82 0.62 32.26
Net Profit 0.18 -0.01 1900
Equity Capital 11.86 11.86 -
NHC Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Modern Dairies 8.77 3.18 20.45
Sunil Agro Foods 64.45 0.00 19.34
Rama Vision 18.90 0.00 18.96
NHC Foods 14.75 0.00 17.49
Ravalgaon Sugar 2527.00 -5.00 17.18
Paramount Cosmet 29.65 -4.97 14.41
KMG Milk 24.30 4.52 12.88
NHC Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.54
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.53
NHC Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.99% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.36% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.47% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.94% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 10.24% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -5.45% NA 17.24% 19.02%

NHC Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.50
16.00
Week Low/High 14.25
16.00
Month Low/High 14.25
18.00
YEAR Low/High 10.00
18.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
58.00

