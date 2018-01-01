NHC Foods Ltd

Incorporated on 4th August, 1992 as a public limited company and obtained the Cerficate for Commencement of Business on the 12th August, 1992. Promoted by Vinoobhai Shah & Associates, Mehul Gandhi and Assocates, Apoorva Shah & Associates, Kritikar Mehta & Associate, NRIs & Hemant, Topiwalla & Associates. Presently engaged in the manufacture and dvelopment of software packages. The Company propo...> More