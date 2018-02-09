JUST IN
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.

BSE: 526721 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE653C01022
BSE 15:09 | 12 Mar 39.90 0.10
(0.25%)
OPEN

41.55

 HIGH

41.55

 LOW

37.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.(NPRL), was incorporated on March 17, 1989 as a Joint Sector Company with National Insulated Cable Co., Ltd.(now Nicco Corporation Ltd.,) from the private sector and the Government of West Bengal represented by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC) and West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Limited (WBTDC) to set up an Amusement Park on the o...

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   187
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.75
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.8 12.41 3.14
Other Income 0.45 0.45 0
Total Income 13.25 12.86 3.03
Total Expenses 10.11 9.32 8.48
Operating Profit 3.14 3.54 -11.3
Net Profit 1.79 1.97 -9.14
Equity Capital 4.68 4.68 -
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Raj Television 53.55 2.78 278.03
Iris Mediaworks 23.45 -1.88 234.41
Cineline India 77.50 -0.96 217.00
Nicco Parks 39.90 0.25 186.73
Tips Industries 98.75 -0.25 151.68
Mukta Arts 64.25 0.39 145.08
Diksat Transwor. 68.00 -5.56 117.03
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.74
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.10
Indian Public 30.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.21
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.25% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.18% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.66% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 66.60% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 24.69% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 144.04% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 37.90
41.55
Week Low/High 37.00
41.55
Month Low/High 36.30
41.55
YEAR Low/High 22.05
55.00
All TIME Low/High 0.37
55.00

