Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.
|BSE: 526721
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE653C01022
|
BSE
15:09 | 12 Mar
|
39.90
|
0.10
(0.25%)
|
OPEN
41.55
|
HIGH
41.55
|
LOW
37.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|41.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|39.80
|VOLUME
|322
|52-Week high
|55.25
|52-Week low
|22.05
|P/E
|30.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|187
|Buy Price
|38.30
|Buy Qty
|75.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|80.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|30.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|187
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|41.55
|CLOSE
|39.80
|VOLUME
|322
|52-Week high
|55.25
|52-Week low
|22.05
|P/E
|30.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|187
|Buy Price
|38.30
|Buy Qty
|75.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|80.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|30.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|186.73
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.(NPRL), was incorporated on March 17, 1989 as a Joint Sector Company with National Insulated Cable Co., Ltd.(now Nicco Corporation Ltd.,) from the private sector and the Government of West Bengal represented by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC) and West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Limited (WBTDC) to set up an Amusement Park on the o...
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.8
|12.41
|3.14
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.45
|0
|Total Income
|13.25
|12.86
|3.03
|Total Expenses
|10.11
|9.32
|8.48
|Operating Profit
|3.14
|3.54
|-11.3
|Net Profit
|1.79
|1.97
|-9.14
|Equity Capital
|4.68
|4.68
| -
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd - Peer Group
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.25%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.18%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.66%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|66.60%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|24.69%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|144.04%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|37.90
|
|41.55
|Week Low/High
|37.00
|
|41.55
|Month Low/High
|36.30
|
|41.55
|YEAR Low/High
|22.05
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.37
|
|55.00
